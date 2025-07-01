Iowa State QB Rocco Becht Brutally Disrespected in NFL Draft Prediction
Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht may very well be one of the most overlooked players in the country. He just enjoyed a terrific 2024 campaign in which he threw for 3,505 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and heading into 2025, he is a pretty obvious NFL Draft candidate.
However, Joe DeLeone of Pro Football Network just dealt Becht a great deal of disrespect in a recent three-round 2026 mock, as he did not have Becht going off the board in the first two days of next year's NFL Draft.
DeLeone had seven quarterbacks being selected over the first three rounds, but Becht's name was nowhere to be found in spite of how impressive he looked last season.
Perhaps Becht still needs one more year under his belt to get on everyone's radar, and his completion percentage (59.8 percent in 2024) definitely leaves something to be desired. But there is no doubt that the 6-foot-1, 210-pound signal-caller is a very intriguing prospect going into his senior season.
Becht arrived at Iowa State in 2022 and became the Cyclones' full-time starter the following year, finishing with 3,120 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight picks while completing 62.9 percent of his throws. Again, his accuracy could stand to improve, but the arm talent is clearly there.
Not only that, but the Wesley Chapel, Fl. native has also displayed dual-threat capabilities, as he rushed for 318 yards and eight scores last season.
Is Becht the same type of prospect as Cade Klubnik or Arch Manning? Maybe not, but it is rather easy to envision a scenario in which he enjoys a brilliant 2025 campaign and works his way into the first round of the draft next April.
