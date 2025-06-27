Iowa State Cyclones, Matt Campbell Make Intriguing New Recruiting Offer
After Iowa State Cyclones' head coach Matt Campbell lost a key recruit in the 2026 class with Jett Thomalla, the program has now begun their quest for a new quarterback in the current recruiting cycle.
Earlier this month, 2026 three-star quarterback Easton Webb announced on X that he has received an offer from the Cyclones, making him the ninth quarterback Campbell has offered in the 2026 class.
Coming out of Charles Page High School in Oklahoma, Webb caught the attention of multiple division one programs after an incredible junior season. During the 12 game stretch, he threw for 3,502 yards and 41 touchdowns, along with maintaining a 63.7 completion percent. The 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. prospect displayed countless times his ability to work outside of structure, along with solid touch on his throws all across the field.
Ever since Thomalla announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide this month, the questions surrounding Iowa State's future quarterback room began to grow. In the 2025 cycle, Campbell was able to land four-star recruit Alex Manske, which relieved some pressure of finding a quarterback in the 2026 class. But with all eight of the other quarterback recruits the Cyclones offered committing elsewhere, it makes sense for Campbell to pursue Webb.
Iowa State will now compete against Georgia Tech, Arkansas State and Texas State for the young talent. And with his dramatic improvements he showed during his 2024 campaign, there's a chance that Webb can bolster his stock heading into his senior season.
