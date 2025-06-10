Former Iowa Star Star Already Dubbed 'The Truth' With NFL Team
Slowly but surely, the Iowa State Cyclones are becoming a national power on the college football stage, and they are suddenly starting to produce some impressive NFL talent.
For example, Iowa State placed a couple of top-tier wide receivers in the NFL Draft this past April, with both Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel heading to the Houston Texans on Day 2.
Apparently, Higgins is already making quite an impression with C.J. Stroud, as the former Cyclones star was making some incredible catches while also appearing to form quite a synergy with Stroud at Texans mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.
Jonathan M. Alexander of The Houston Chronicle was thoroughly impressed with what he saw from Higgins and went as far to dub him "the truth" with his rookie campaign still months away.
At 6-foot-4 and around 220 pounds, Higgins is certainly an imposing physical presence at the receiver position, and he also possesses phenomenal athletic ability that could allow him to become a legitimate star on the professional level.
Higgins spent two years at Iowa State after transferring over from Eastern Kentucky following 2022, and during his final season at Ames, the 22-year-old hauled in 87 receptions for 1,183 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging a solid 13.6 yards per catch.
Houston already has a No. 1 wide out in Nico Collins, but there is no doubt that the No. 2 spot is up for grabs after the departure of Stefon Diggs and with Tank Dell set to miss all of 2025.
Perhaps Higgins could become one of Stroud's top targets in the fall.
