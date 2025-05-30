Iowa State Cyclones Star Could be the Next Christian McCaffrey
The Iowa State Cyclones have now put themselves on the map as legitimate contenders in the crowded college football landscape, as they went 11-3 and made it to the Big 12 Championship Game last season.
It seems like Iowa State is here to stay, as well, and even though the Cyclones lost a couple of vital pieces in wide receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel to the NFL Draft, it should still have a rather explosive offense in 2025 thanks to quarterback Rocco Becht and another player that should absolutely be on your radar heading into next season: running back Carson Hansen.
Hansen was part of a loaded Cyclones backfield last year that also included Abu Sama and Jaylon Jackson, the latter of whom is now out of eligibility. While Sama produced well in a No. 2 role, it was Hansen who truly stole the show for Iowa State.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound halfback racked up 752 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging five yards per carry, also logging 13 catches for 88 yards and a couple of scores.
Now entering his junior campaign, Hansen appears locked and loaded for a potential breakout year, and when you watch him play, you can't help but think of one NFL superstar: Christian McCaffrey.
McCaffrey was a dynamo at Stanford and has long been a force on the professional level, stamping his name among the best running backs in football.
While Hansen obviously has a long way to go to reach McCaffrey's stratosphere, you can certainly see glimpses of the San Francisco 49ers standout in his game.
The pass-catching out of the backfield isn't quite there just yet, but the potential for it is clearly present, as evidenced by the fact that he scored receiving touchdowns in each of his final two games in 2024.
Hansen has established himself as Iowa State's clear featured back, even if Sama will probably get a fair amount of playing time next fall.
It's still early, and Hansen is yet to even post a 1,000-yard campaign, but be on the lookout for the Lakeville, Mn. native putting together a brilliant 2025 season and drawing some comparisons to McCaffrey in the process.
