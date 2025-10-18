Class of 2027 QB Caden Gutzmer Shares Positive Iowa State Cyclones Update
The Iowa State Cyclones have been on the receiving end of some brutal updates on the recruiting trail recently. Two of their recruits in the Class of 2026, four-star wide receiver Milan Parris and defensive lineman Brysen Wessell, decommitted from the school.
While Parris has reopened his recruitment, Wessell flipped his immediately. He opted to join the Missouri Tigers instead. However, things began to turn for Iowa State shortly after that.
Quarterback Kase Evans announced that he was committing to the Cyclones. He was originally committed to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, but when they fired head coach Mike Gundy, he decommitted from the program.
That is great news for Iowa State, which lost one of its quarterback recruits, Jett Thomalla, to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Class of 2026. Setting up a pipeline at the most important position in the sport is imperative to a program sustaining success on the field.
That is why the Cyclones are also showing a lot of interest in Class of 2027 quarterback Caden Gutzmer. Interest in the 6-foot-2, 205-pound product from Minnetonka High School in Minnesota has been on the rise because of how well he has performed thus far this season.
Caden Gutzmer announces when visit to Iowa State will be
As shared by Allen Trieu of 247Sports, he is completing 68% of his passes thus far, throwing four touchdowns without an interception. Some dual-threat skills can be developed as well, rushing for 168 yards and another score.
A lot of visits are lined up for Gutzmer in the coming weeks. Despite having one more year of high school football remaining, schools are looking to get in on him early.
Luckily for Iowa State, they are fortunate enough to have locked down a weekend to have him on campus. Trieu revealed that Gutzmer will be visiting Ames on Nov. 1 when the Cyclones will be hosting the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Taking a visit that weekend will also be defensive lineman Jacques Felix, who is part of the Class of 2026.
Caden Gutzmer has busy schedule of visits coming up
You can be sure that Gutzmer’s high school teammate, running back Caleb Francois, who is already committed to Iowa State, will be pushing his quarterback to come to campus a year later.
Coincidentally, Arizona State is where Gutzmer will be visiting this weekend. He is in Tempe for their matchup against the Texas Tech Red Raiders today. Next weekend, he is paying a visit to the Iowa Hawkeyes before heading to Ames.
After the trip to see the Cyclones, the signal caller will be paying a visit to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Nov. 8. The Northwestern Wildcats are hosting him on Nov. 15, while his final visit of the year is planned for the Kansas State Wildcats on Nov. 30.
Gutzmer added that the schedule is subject to change, but for now, that is the busy itinerary he has planned for the rest of the fall.