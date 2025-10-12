Iowa State Cyclones Receive Crucial Update on Class of 2026 Quarterback Recruit
There hasn’t been much to get excited about for the Iowa State Cyclones football program recently.
The team is riding a two-game losing streak, being defeated by the Cincinnati Bearcats in Week 6, 38-30. They followed that up with another loss this past weekend, also on the road, to the Colorado Buffaloes, 24-17.
There is a lot that has to be cleaned up by the team on the field. However, not even 24 hours after suffering their second consecutive loss, the team received some good news on the recruiting front.
Kase Evans announces commitment to Iowa State
Quarterback Kase Evans revealed that he has committed to Iowa State. The Class of 2026 quarterback originally committed to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, but when Mike Gundy was fired a few weeks ago, he decided to reopen his recruitment.
He visited Ames two weeks ago when they defeated the Arizona Wildcats, 39-14. A scholarship offer was made as well.
Evans’s commitment will have the program’s Class of 2026 moving in the right direction. They now have 19 players committed as freshmen for next year, which puts them in the top 50 nationally.
A three-star recruit, the Lexington High School product is the No. 55-ranked quarterback in the country in his class, per 247Sports. This is a big addition for the Cyclones, who were on the lookout for a quarterback in that class.
Over the summer, Iowa State lost a commitment from Jett Thomalla, who decided to flip to the Alabama Crimson Tide. His star teammate, wide receiver Amarion Jackson, has remained committed to the Cyclones.
That duo has been dominating on the field. As shared by Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network, Evans has close to 950 passing yards during his senior campaign, averaging 15.5 yards per attempt. He has already thrown for 14 touchdowns as well.
In addition to losing Thomalla, Iowa State also missed out on Kayd Coffman. He elected to commit to the Michigan State Spartans instead.
Evans decommitting from Oklahoma State and choosing the Cyclones is a huge deal. They needed some good news when it came to recruiting, given how things have gone recently.
Four-star wide receiver Milan Parris decommitted from Iowa State last week following a visit to the Oklahoma Sooners. He visited the Miami (FL) Hurricanes this weekend and has received considerable interest since September.
Along with Parris, the Cyclones also lose defensive lineman Brysen Wessell. He flipped his commitment to the Missouri Tigers, creating another hole in the Class of 2026 for the Cyclones. To address that, they are attempting to flip Wisconsin Badgers recruit Arthur Scott.