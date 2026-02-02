Drake DeBaun Shares What He Will Bring to Iowa State Cyclones Offense

There are going to be a lot of new faces on the sidelines for the Iowa State Cyclones football team in 2026.

There is a new head coach in charge of the program, with Jimmy Rogers being hired to take over for Matt Campbell, who left for the Penn State Nittany Lions. The coaching change led to a lot of turnover with the roster.

More than 50 players entered the transfer portal, including 16 starters, the most in the country. Iowa State’s 22-player Class of 2026 on Signing Day also dwindled to six, leaving Rogers with a lot of work to do restocking the roster.

One of the players who decided to remain committed to the Cyclones is tight end Drake DeBaun. A three-star player out of Shawnee Mission South High School in Overland Park, Kansas, he reaffirmed his commitment after a recent visit to Ames.

Drake DeBaun convinced Iowa State is place for him

Iowa State football coach Jimmy Rogers speaks during a timeout in the first half in the Iowa State and Iowa men’s basketball Cy-Hawk series at Hilton coliseum on Dec. 11, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following a basketball tournament, DeBaun went to Iowa State for a visit that would make-or-break his commitment. He was meeting with coaches to see what the future held for him, and he came away convinced that Iowa State was the place for him.

“We got to talk quite a bit about the culture and what it’s going to be like, then I got to watch a lift (Monday) morning, which was really cool,” he said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required). “I got to see all the guys interacting with each other. Coach Roehl said we’re going to be the most physical team in college football and that’s what he stands on. I really like the culture that he’s going to be starting and continuing.”

DeBaun liked the direction that the team is heading under Rogers and offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl. He is excited to play in the team’s offense scheme, which will be focused on physicality and aggressiveness.

Setting the tone in the running game will be a priority, and that is something the young tight end can certainly help with. A willing run blocker, he revealed that it is one of the main things he will bring to the team’s offense.

Drake DeBraun will bring versatility to Iowa State

Jul 12, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Iowa State Cyclones helmet and logo during Big 12 football media day at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

“I think one of my strengths is run blocking and they do a lot of that, so I can see myself fitting really well into the offense, especially with how run heavy they are and lots of play action for tight ends,” DeBaun said. “It’s just going to be a really good fit for the tight end spot in general.”

During his senior year with Shawnee Mission South, DeBaun caught 29 passes for 374 yards and four touchdowns. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, he has the size and athleticism to make an impact at the next level.

Alas, playing time could be difficult to come by in his first year in Ames. The Class of 2026 features two more tight ends, Drew Byrd and Luke Galer. Jordan Vyborny, Ben Haulmark, Christian Greenlaw and Tyler Fortenberry all transferred into the program as well.

Keaton Roskop, a redshirt sophomore, is the only holdover at tight end from the 2025 roster.

