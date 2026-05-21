Iowa Stat Football Has Official Visit Date With Second Basha Player

The next few weeks are going to be incredibly busy for the Iowa State Cyclones football team, with the coaching staff hosting so many high school recruits.

There are going to be a lot of players coming to Ames over the next few weeks, with first-year head coach Jimmy Rogers looking to set the tone and build the foundation of the future for the Cyclones.

One of the players they are hoping becomes part of the program is EDGE, Caleb Jordan. A three-star player from Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona, Iowa State is one of four visits that he will be taking within two weeks.

A Big 12 rival, the Kansas State Wildcats, will be the first team to host Jordan on his journey on June 5. The Cyclones will get him onto campus on June 8, followed by Rogers’s former team, the Washington State Cougars, on June 12. Last but not least, the UNLV Rebels will have him in for a visit on June 19.

Iowa State set to host Caleb Jordan for visit

Basha defensive end Caleb Jordan (35) returns to the sidelines against Williams Field during a game at Williams Field High School in Gilbert, on Sept. 12, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While no other visits have been announced, Jordan does have 14 total scholarship offers in hand, per Rivals. They are from all levels, with Power Four programs competing with Group of 5 teams, Ivy League schools and from the FCS.

He is a versatile EDGE defender who does more than just rush the passer. While that is a necessary skill to possess, he is capable of dropping into coverage and playing the jack backer spot.

His recruitment isn’t expected to drag on into his senior year, as he is planning to commit before things get started in the fall.

“A place where I fit in and am wanted are super big for me,” he said, via Drew Galloway of K-State Online (subscription required). “I also need a good education wherever I go.”

It will be up to Rogers and defensive line coach Jalon Bibbs to sell Carter on those things that are most important to him. One thing that could interest him about Iowa State is familiarity with someone on the roster.

The Cyclones are in the final four for his teammate, wide receiver Jaden Baldwin. The dynamic pass catcher and son of former NFL player Jonathan Baldwin will be making his visit to Ames on June 19-21, with a commitment announcement set for June 16.

Alas, the Wildcats also hold a similar chess piece and can sell Jordan on continuing to be teammates with Anitoni Tahi. The three-star defensive lineman committed to Kansas State on April 29 and will assuredly be selling Jordan on joining him in Manhattan.