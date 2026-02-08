Iowa State Cyclones Class of 2026 Recruit Moving Up Rivals150 Rankings

One of the reasons that the Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team has been able to sustain success during T.J. Otzelberger’s tenure as head coach is the success he and his staff have found on the recruiting trail.

They have consistently found players in the transfer portal and from the high school ranks who fit perfectly into Otzelberger’s system on both ends of the floor. That looks to be the case again this season with three freshmen, Killyan Toure, Jamarion Batemon and Dominykas Pleta, all being in the rotation.

Will that recruiting success continue with the Class of 2026? It certainly is possible, especially with their recruits moving up the rankings.

Forward Jackson Kiss is now viewed as a consensus four-star prospect and is moving up the board. Originally a three-star player who was ranked No. 131 overall by Rivals, he is now a top 100 player in the Rivals150.

Jan 4, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Utah Prep Academy forward Jackson Kiss (4) against Faith Family Academy (TX) during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School.

The Utah Prep standout performer is now a four-star player with a 91 rating. He is ranked No. 93 nationally and is the No. 11 power forward in the class while being ranked No. 4 in the state of Utah.

A native of Auckland, New Zealand, Kiss has been committed to the Cyclones since October. He selected Iowa State over offers from nine other programs, including two from Power Conferences: the Northwestern Wildcats and Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Last summer, before committing to the Cyclones, he was performing at a high level with Vegas Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit. There, the talented forward averaged 14.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 blocks per game. He was hyper-efficient offensively, making 65.3% of his shots, with stats courtesy of Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required).

During his senior season this winter, he has been playing in the Nike EYBL Scholastic League. Kiss is averaging 9.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists while shooting 43% from the field and 81% on free throw attempts.

Utah Prep 4-star power forward Jackson Kiss, who has signed with Iowa State, is on his official visit to Ames this weekend & in attendance for the Baylor game.



PROFILE: https://t.co/9loPMm4Ex9 pic.twitter.com/vnTJM5PI9U — Bill Seals (@williamseals) February 7, 2026

A talented two-way forward, he has already drawn comparisons to a current Iowa State star: Joshua Jefferson. That is high praise for Kiss to receive with Jefferson playing at an incredibly high level this season.

He is going to be in the running for several awards and accolades. Jefferson was named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Midseason Watchlist and the Karl Malone Award Midseason Top 10.

Consideration for National Player of the Year and Big 12 Player of the Year will also be given to the Cyclones star. If Kiss can develop anywhere close to the same kind of impact that performer Jefferson has turned into, the Iowa State men’s program is in good hands.

