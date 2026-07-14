Iowa State Football Class of 2027 Commit Rises To Four-Star Rank

The Iowa State Cyclones football Class of 2027 received a massive boost recently with the addition of wide receiver Chuck Alexander.

Originally committed to the Louisville Cardinals, he recently flipped his commitment to Jimmy Rogers and the Cyclones, becoming the No. 1-ranked player in what is turning into a very strong recruiting class for Iowa State.

However, Alexander’s reign as the No. 1 player for the Cyclones didn’t last very long. Rivals has shared an update on their Class of 2027 rankings, and the top-ranked player for Iowa State is now running back Isaiah Hansen.

The first player to commit to the Cyclones following the departure of Matt Campbell to the Penn State Nittany Lions and subsequent hiring of Rogers, the in-state star from Newton High School, is now a four-star-ranked player with a rating of 89.27.

Isaiah Hansen is No. 1-ranked player in Iowa State's Class of 2027

Newton's Isaiah Hansen (2) runs for a touchdown around Gilbert's safety Alden Short (5) during first quarter at Tigers Stadium on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Gilbert, Iowa | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When Hansen committed to Iowa State, he had another offer from the San Diego State Aztecs. Post-commitment, he received another Power 4 offer from the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, and interest in him has only increased with the rising senior dominating camps and showcases.

As shared by Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required), Hanson was named running back MVP at the UnderArmour camp held in St. Louis in March and recently wrapped up an appearance at the UA S7VNS showcase that was held in Bradenton, Florida.

As a junior, he helped Newton win 10 games and stuffed the stat sheet in the process. He carried the ball 165 times for 1,337 yards and 18 touchdowns, adding 15 receptions for 216 yards and another score.

It will be interesting to see if Alexander or any of the other players in the Class of 2027 for the Cyclones, which includes 24 total players, see their ratings rise to the point of becoming four-star prospects themselves.

Right now, the Cyclones have the No. 49-ranked class in the country and the No. 6-ranked class in the Big 12. They have an average rating of 86.38, which would be the highest mark since the Class of 2022, which had an average of 86.94. That class ended up finishing No. 40 in the country.

The talented wide receiver and offensive lineman Will Slagle looks to have the best chance of rising to the four-star level. Both are ranked inside the top 500 prospects nationally at Nos. 486 and 496, respectively.

For reference, Hanson is No. 378 overall, No. 26 amongst players at his position, and No. 3 in the state of Iowa. Slagle, another Iowa native, is No. 5 in the state.