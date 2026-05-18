Iowa State Football Coach Made Positive Impression on Class of 2027 DE

Iowa State Cyclones head coach Jimmy Rogers knows that he and his staff have to make up for lost time when it comes to recruiting for the Class of 2027.

His entire focus upon arrival in Ames was restocking a roster for the 2026 season that was gutted by Matt Campbell’s departure. A large portion of the 50+ players who entered the transfer portal followed him to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Now that things are squared away for 2026, focus is shifting to the future. Rogers and his staff are putting in the world to lay the foundation for the program, with interest building in several recruits.

One player they are in the running for is Ryan Paulsen, a three-star defensive end from in-state Central Dewitt. A visit during spring practice made a great impression on him, with defensive line coach Jalon Bibbs standing out.

Jalon Bibbs made great impression on Ryan Paulsen for Iowa State

Iowa State defensive line coach Jalon Bibbs talks to media during the football defensive coaches media opportunity at the university’s Stark Performance Center on Feb. 13, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I liked Coach (Jalon) Bibbs a lot,” Paulsen said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required). “I think they are a close group, even though they’re all new. After practice, they all got in the circle and talked about what they can do better. It was led by the players. They see me as one of their normal defensive ends and that excites me because I love the position and I’ve played it my whole life.”

It certainly sounds like the Cyclones did a great job of selling the program with a first impression. Paulsen will be back in Ames for an official visit soon, as he is locked in for May 28-30.

The Cyclones are in good standing with the talented defensive end. That trip will be an integral step to selling him on the long-term outlook of the program.

“It’s a top four school for me,” said Paulsen. “The visit was amazing. I’ve seen a lot and learned a lot about the program. I really like the new coaches there.”

That is certainly something Rogers will love to hear. A first impression means a lot, and it could be what helps separate Iowa State from the competition because interest in Paulsen is already very high.

An official visit has been set with the Illinois Fighting Illini, along with the Cyclones. More could certainly be planned for the future with Power Conference offers coming from the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Wisconsin Badgers, Missouri Tigers, West Virginia Mountaineers, Kansas Jayhawks and Northwestern Wildcats.

Paulsen is ranked No. 1,426 nationally, is No. 126 amongst players at his position and No. 14 among players from Iowa. As a junior, he recorded 39.5 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks and one forced fumble.