Iowa State Football Working on Official Visit With Recently Offered LB

The Iowa State Cyclones’ Class of 2027 suffered a shocking loss recently when linebacker Keaton Wollan de-committed from the program and committed to the Wisconsin Badgers.

With Wollan leaving less than a month after originally committing, there is a void in the recruiting class. Right now, there is only one player committed on the defensive side of the ball: defensive lineman Zivad Robinson.

That is something head coach Jimmy Rogers and defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit are looking to change sooner rather than later. And it could start with Jack Whelchel.

A three-star linebacker from Saint Andrews High School in Boca Raton, Florida, he recently received an offer from Iowa State. And now the two sides are hammering out details on when he can make it to Ames on an official visit.

Iowa State makes offer to Jack Whelchel

Jan 2, 2021; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of an Iowa State Cyclones helmet during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Last Friday, I went through a quick workout and then played great during practice,” he said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required). “I felt great. The coach sent it back to the others at Iowa State. I got a good evaluation.

“Coach (Jesse) Bobbit called me (Wednesday) and we talked for a while. He talked about the defense he runs, what he was doing at Washington State before he came there, talked about how great Iowa State really is and how great they’re going to be. Then, he offered.”

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, the Cyclones are joining five other schools that have made offers to Welchel. Two of them are from a Power Conference: the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Big Ten and Syracuse Orange in the ACC.

Iowa State is a long way from home for the talented linebacker, but there is a lot that he likes about the school, such as its ability to contend year in and year out.

“They’re in a great bowl game every year, always top 25, always a consistent, a great program. They’re also a great developmental program. They’re not like going after portal guys 24/7. They’re great developers of their kids.”

Of course, all of that recent success was under Matt Campbell, the Cyclones’ former head coach, who left for the Penn State Nittany Lions’ job. Rogers is looking to build upon that foundation and keep Iowa State amongst the most consistent programs in the nation.

That is certainly easier said than done, especially with the massive changes made this offseason. But successfully pitching players such as Welchel will go a long way to achieving that goal.

And they will have the opportunity to continue pitching him in about two weeks.

“I’m 90-percent sure I’m going to go up and OV May 28th through the 30th,” he said. “Those are great days for me to get up. I have to talk to my parents and talk to the coaches.”

That is going to be a busy weekend for the football staff, with several recruits visiting Ames that weekend.