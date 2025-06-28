Three Iowa State Cyclones' 2026 Targets to Watch For In the Month of July
The Iowa State Cyclones and head coach Matt Campbell faced their ups-and-downs throughout the month of June when it comes to the 2026 recruiting cycle. Between losing the top commit in the class and hosting a slew of prospects, the repercussions will be felt heading into the rest of the summer.
Here's three prospects Iowa State fans should keep an eye on as we head into the month of July.
Evan Jacobson (Four-Star TE)
Jacobson, a popular in-state recruit, has a chance to become the Cyclones' first four-star commit after quarterback Jett Thomalla's decommitment from the program.
At 6-foot-7, 220 lbs., the Waukee, IA product possesses a unique frame for a high school prospect. He currently ranks as the No. 15 tight end in the 2026 recruiting class, as well as the No. 3 player in the state of Iowa, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. Jacobson took an official visit to the program on Jun. 17, but Campbell must compete against the likes of Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Missouri in order to land the highly-touted recruit.
Darion Jones (Three-Star CB)
While Iowa State's 2026 class features a solid blend of both offensive and defensive commits, the Cyclones have yet to land a multiple cornerback commits.
Luckily for Campbell, he still remains in the running for three-star cornerback Darion Jones, who is regarded as one of the top players in the state of Nebraska. In addition to the pressure of creating more depth in the secondary, Jones is heavily predicted to land with the Cyclones' in-state rivals, the Iowa Hawkeyes. Jones took official visit to both schools during the month of June, so a commitment could soon follow.
Easton Webb (Three-Star QB)
After the de-commitment of Thomalla, Iowa State's first move in the quarterback department was offering three-star Easton Webb out of Oklahoma.
Webb has flown under the radar of most colleges, but has begun to gain hype after an incredible junior season in 2024. During his 12 games at Charles Page High School, he threw for 3,502 yards and 41 touchdowns, along with completing 63.5 pass attempts. With his impressive rise heading into his senior season, fans should keep note of Webb for rest of the summer.
