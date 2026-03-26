3 Things Iowa Fans Need to Know About Nebraska

Fresh off one of the most thrilling and important victories in Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball history, the team is now set for a matchup with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

While the win over Florida was amazing, this game could be set up to be an even more memorable contest, given the stakes and the heated aspect of the rivalry between the two schools.

Hawkeyes fans are quite familiar with the team from Lincoln. Iowa and Nebraska played twice this season, with both teams splitting the series. Still, it’s important to get back down to the basics and look at what the Iowa faithful need to know about this Nebraska Cornhuskers squad.

Here are three things to keep in mind while the Hawkeyes and the Cornhuskers do battle in the Sweet 16 in Houston.

The Cornhuskers Are in Unfamiliar Territory

Nebraska's Rienk Mast (51) celebrates with fans during a second-round game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament between Nebraska Cornhuskers and Vanderbilt Commodores at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday March 21, 2026. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s incredible that Iowa is in the Sweet 16. As most people know, the Hawkeyes haven’t been this far in the tournament since 1999. Every single student enrolled at the university has literally never seen the program reach this far into March. Yet for how long a drought the Hawkeyes have had in the NCAA tournament, Nebraska’s is somehow longer. Well, prior to this past week, it was eternal.

Nebraska’s first two NCAA tournament wins came over Troy (76-47) and Vanderbilt (74-72). Head coach Fred Hoiberg and company are in uncharted waters, navigating seas that Cornhuskers (can a Cornhusker go on the ocean?) have yet to see with their own two eyes. How they handle that is a question that will only be answered once the game starts.

It’s a Miracle Nebraska Is Here

Yes, it’s crazy that Nebraska men’s basketball finally won a tournament game, but that’s just one aspect of the miracle.

Vanderbilt just barely missed out on hitting a half-court buzzer-beater to advance to the Sweet 16. The shot was halfway down the net before it somehow bounced out. The ball was so close to going in that Nebraska players put their heads down in agony, only to glance up and realize that they had won the game.

HEARTBREAK FOR VANDERBILT 💔



FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, @HuskerMBB IS HEADED TO THE SWEET SIXTEEN 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/u0WSdVjWOu — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 22, 2026

Sandfort and Mast Lead the Cornhuskers

The scoring operation for Nebraska is led by the duo of forward Pryce Sandfort and Rienk Mast. Sandfort is a lethal weapon from beyond the arc, as he’s averaging 41% from 3-point range. As such, he leads the team in scoring (17.9 points per game).

Mast is no slouch, either. At 13.5 points per game, he’s more than capable of leading Nebraska to a win all on his own. The Cornhuskers are at their best, however, when both he and Sandfort are clicking on all cylinders. Through two games in this tournament, it’s been evident that both have been playing at a high level.

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