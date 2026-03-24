Iowa’s Bennett Stirtz Looks to Cement Legacy vs. Nebraska

Bennett Stirtz’s college career isn’t over yet, but it’s already clear that he’s going to be remembered in Iowa for the rest of his life.

Stirtz, who arrived in Iowa City alongside head coach Ben McCollum from Drake prior to this season, became one of college basketball’s biggest stars over the course of the campaign. He led the team in scoring — at times, he was the Hawkeyes’ sole scoring threat — almost singlehandedly willing Iowa into the NCAA tournament. It was a herculean effort that must not go unnoticed.

But even though his legacy is cemented, there is still work to be done for the senior guard from Liberty, Mo. A Sweet 16 matchup, Iowa’s first since 1999, awaits on March 26 against the rival Nebraska Cornhuskers.

If Stirtz can propel the Hawkeyes to a victory over Nebraska, he won’t just be remembered for the rest of his life, but he’ll rise into legend status among the greats of Iowa men’s basketball.

Iowa Needs Stirtz At His Best vs. Nebraska

Iowa guard Bennett Stirtz (14) drives to the basket against the Nebraska Cornhuskers Feb. 17, 2026 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stirtz’s 19.7 points per game showcase just how potent he can be on the basketball court. There were various moments throughout the season where it was just his scoring that was keeping the team afloat in what was a roller-coaster season that somehow ended in an NCAA tournament berth and a trip to the Sweet 16.

As previously mentioned, much of that is due to Stirtz’s abilities and leadership. Yet his production, at least in the past couple of weeks, has waned a bit. Even then, the Hawkeyes have continued to win.

That begs the question: What could Iowa do if Stirtz turns it back on? Before answering that pressing inquiry, let’s look at Iowa’s last game against Nebraska, which took place on March 8.

The Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers battled down to the wire in what ended up being an 84-75 victory for Nebraska in overtime. Cooper Koch and Kael Combs both put up 18 points, while Stirtz managed just 11. Imagine if Stirtz had been able to have a better shooting day — he shot 4-of-10 from the field and 2-of-7 from beyond the arc. Isn’t it plausible that Iowa could’ve pulled off the upset in Lincoln?

So, what could Iowa do if Stirtz becomes the player he was in the heyday of the season? Well, it could beat Nebraska and advance to the Elite Eight. The Hawkeyes have shown that they can compete with the Huskers without Stirtz playing his best. Now it’s time for him to lock in and deliver the goods in what is the most important Iowa men’s basketball game since 1999.

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