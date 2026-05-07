Iowa Football Post-Spring Bowl Projection: Where Will the Hawkeyes Land?

Spring practice has come and gone for the Iowa Hawkeyes, and all that stands between the beginning of next season and now is a long summer and fall camp.



The last time we saw the Hawkeyes was on New Year's Eve when they defeated No. 14 Vanderbilt 34-27 in the ReliaQuest Bowl to cap off a 9-4 season in 2025. It was the 13th consecutive season that Iowa was selected to appear in a bowl game, and that trend will likely continue in 2026.

Iowa Predicted to Face LSU in Citrus Bowl

Although it's May, it's never too early to begin predicting bowl games. On3's Brett McMurphy released his post-spring college football bowl game predictions on Wednesday, and he has Iowa pitted against the LSU Tigers in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

This prediction reveals McMurphy's belief that Iowa will have big seasons in 2026 — considering that nine of the last 12 Citrus Bowl matchups featured two ranked teams, and it's one of the best non-CFP bowl tie-ins the Big Ten has. But is he right in assuming so?

What Are Iowa's Realistic Expectations for 2026?

Sep 19, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Death. Taxes. Iowa football being bowl-elligible.



There have only been four years in Kirk Ferentz's 27 seasons as Iowa's head coach that the Hawkeyes have not made a bowl game. This year, the Citrus Bowl could be the floor as far as expectations go.

Iowa has a pretty reasonable schedule in 2026. The Hawkeyes should start 3-0 against NIU, UNI, and a rebuilding Iowa State program.



The toughest stretch of the season begins on Sept. 26 when they head to Michigan, return home to face Ohio State, then head cross-country to Washington a week later.



After that stretch, though, Iowa finishes the season with several winnable Big Ten games.

Iowa Hawkeyes 2026 Schedule

Sept. 5 vs. NIU

Sept 12. vs. Iowa State

Sept 19. vs. UNI

Sept. 26 @ Michigan

Oct. 3 vs. Ohio State

Oct. 10 @ Washington

Bye Week

Oct. 24 @ Minnesota

Oct. 31 vs. Wisconsin

Nov. 7 @ Northwestern

Nov. 14 vs. Purdue

Nov. 21 @ Illinois

Nov. 27 vs. Nebraska

Iowa is also returning plenty of experienced starters on both sides of the ball, even after sending 12 players to the NFL last month. However, there are questions around some key positions after those departures.



Finishing 10-2 would be a realistic best-case scenario for Iowa. The Hawkeyes have finished 10-2 twice since 2021, and both seasons yielded Big Ten Championship appearances.

This upcoming season could bring a similar result, and a conference championship win would clinch Iowa's first appearance in the College Football Playoff.



Even if Iowa falls short of that mark, the Hawkeyes would still be eligible for the rest of the Big Ten's bowl tie-ins — the Duke's Mayo Bowl, Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl, Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, or the ReliaQuest Bowl, again.