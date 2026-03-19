The Best (and Worst) March Madness Moments in Iowa WBB History

One could argue the Iowa Hawkeyes trips to back to back Final Fours in 2022-23 and 2023-24 were both the best and worst moments in program history.

While it was great to see Caitlin Clark bring this team a national audience, Iowa failed to get the job done in both National Championship games.

Getting over the hump has truly been the biggest thing, though second year head coach Jan Jensen is looking to re-write history in her tenure.

Jensen suffered a second round exit last year, but she enters the 2026 NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 seed and has one clear goal in mind and that's to bring home Iowa's first National Championship.

Best Moment: Reaching First Final Four Since 1992-93

STORIES OF THE CENTURY!



2023: Iowa's run to the Final Four

To that point the deepest run in the history of the program, that year's team had been 3 years in the making. pic.twitter.com/2mCKEDE0PX — Owen Siebring (@owensiebring) December 27, 2025

Iowa ended the 1992-92 season 27-4 (16-2) and made it all the way to the Final Four which marked their first trip in program history. There was quite a gap between the 1992-93 and 2022-23 seasons, but it sure was worth the wait.

The Hawkeyes defeated No. 15 SE Louisiana, No. 10 Georgia, No. 6 Colorado, and No. 5 Louisville thanks to a 41 point effort by Clark against the Cardinals.

Worst Moment: Losing Back to Back National Championship Games

Not only did Iowa give up 102 points to No. 3 LSU in the 2022-23 season, but they followed it up by making a second straight National Championship game the next year. In 2023-24, No. 1 South Carolina handled the Hawkeyes, 87-75.

Making it to two straight National Championship games seems to be a great moment for the program, but losing both was an extremely hard pill to swallow. Iowa knew Clark would be heading to the WNBA, so Hawkeyes fans weren't quite sure when they would ever get to experience either of those moments again.

Best Moment: Jan Jensen Makes the Tournament in Her First Season

Iowa head coach Jan Jensen goes to sign autographs for fans after a basketball game against the Washington Huskies Feb. 11, 2026 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jensen had plenty of years to learn from Lisa Bluder, someone who's record for wins with the program likely will never be topped. While Bluder was never able to win the big one, she guided this team to 18 NCAA Tournaments and that's quite the accomplishment itself.

Iowa went just 10-8 in conference play last year but they still had the full support from their fanbase. Season tickets were sold out once again as the post-Caitlin Clark era is as bright as ever. Not only did they make it to the dance in Jensen's first year, but they won a game as well.

Keep in mind, other than the two Final Four appearances, Iowa had 13 first or second round exits under Bluder so Jensen's early exit a year ago is nothing to be concerned about.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!