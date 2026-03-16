Predicting Iowa WBB Full NCAA Tournament Path: Return to Final Four Likely
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The Iowa Hawkeyes stellar 26-6 overall record guided them to a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Iowa has seen plenty of success in March Madness, though a National Championship continues to elude them.
Many thought this program would never be the same after Caitlin Clark's departure, but second-year head coach Jan Jensen has proven the doubters wrong.
Iowa controls their destiny as they have a chance to host two more games before things get serious in the Sweet 16.
Iowa Should Cruise to Victory in First Two Games
While Fairleigh Dickinson's 30-4 overall record doesn't look like something a team wants to match up against, the Knights haven't exactly done too well against quality opponents.
FDU started their year with a 19-point loss to Purdue and followed it up by allowing 98 points against Notre Dame. A few games later, they lost by 10 points to an abysmal Rutgers team, which tells the Hawkeyes everything they need to know.
No. 15 FDU isn't too scary, and neither is No. 7 Georgia or the winner of the play-in game, No. 10 Virginia or Arizona State.
Iowa getting to play these games at Carver is a huge advantage, and it's hard to believe any of those four teams have a shot at cutting the Hawkeyes tournament run short in the first or second round.
TCU Showdown Would Be Incredible
The bottom of Region 4 - Sacramento sees TCU as the No. 3 seed. The Horned Frogs are 29-5 but failed to win the Big 12 Championship. They're in a similar spot that Iowa is, which would make for an incredible Sweet 16 showdown.
TCU, prior to losing to West Virginia, had won eight straight games. Only three of those eight wins came against a ranked opponent, and they beat Baylor twice in that span. Remember, Iowa took down Baylor in Florida at the start of the year.
Hawkeyes Biggest Challenge: South Carolina
To no surprise, the No. 1 seed in the region would be Iowa's biggest challenge. Time and time again, the best teams in women's basketball end up playing each other in the Elite Eight, and that's something Iowa is looking to have happen here in 2026.
The Gamecocks are 31-3 overall. They have the most wins in the region, though they only have one more than FDU, which is an interesting thing to note.
Regardless, Iowa avoided UConn and UCLA, which is all that matters. Texas and South Carolina are interchangeable, but the Gamecocks are going to do everything in their power to make sure the No. 1 seed out of the region advances to the Final Four over Iowa.
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Jordon Lawrenz serves as the Eastern United States College Recruiting beat writer On SI. Jordon is an accomplished writer covering the NFL, MLB, and college football/basketball. He has contributed to PFSN’s and Heavy’s NFL coverage. Having graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay with a Sports Communication and Journalism degree, Jordon fully embraced the sports writing lifestyle upon his relocation to Florida.