Caitlin Clark Named MVP for Team USA’s Undefeated FIBA World Cup Qualifying Run

Caitlin Clark definitely made her mark for Team USA during the FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

Clark hadn’t played since July 15 because of a groin strain and ankle sprain keeping her sidelined for months during the end of the WNBA season. Those injuries didn’t seem to be bothering her during Team USA’s 5–0 run in qualifiers, though.

The Indiana Fever guard led Team USA in scoring with 58 total points scored across the five games (11.6 points per game), and she also topped the team with 6.4 assists per game. She started in Sunday’s dominant 101–46 win over New Zealand, scoring 14 points and six assists. She came off the bench on Tuesday vs. Spain and recorded seven points and seven assists.

Because of her accomplishments for Team USA, Clark was named the MVP of the entire tournament after Team USA’s 84–70 win over Spain on Tuesday. She received a TISSOT Swiss watch.

Second MVP award at only 24. Caitlin Clark, you’re an incredible hooper. 🇺🇸#FIBAWWC x #WeOwnTheGame pic.twitter.com/j2YzfbfyGw — FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup (@FIBAWWC) March 18, 2026

This is the second MVP award Clark’s won with FIBA. Clark received the MVP while competing for Team USA’s under-19 team back in 2021 during their World Cup championship run. Clark’s Team USA teammate Paige Bueckers won the under-19 MVP award in 2019.

It was fun watching Clark back on the court after not seeing her in action for several months. The WNBA is still waiting to finalize the CBA negotiations, so it’s unclear if the 2026 season will start on time or not. Hopefully we’ll see Clark back on the basketball court soon.

Team USA will compete in the FIBA World Cup in Berlin in September. Barring any further injuries this year, Clark will be on the roster, and likely in the mix for a starting role.

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