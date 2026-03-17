The Two Players Who Will Decide Iowa WBB's March Madness Tournament Run

The Iowa Hawkeyes received a stellar draw in the NCAA Tournament as they were given the No. 2 seed.

On paper, facing a No. 15 seed who has 30-wins is quite scary. There's absolutely cause for concern, though the level of competition between Iowa and Fairleigh Dickinson is nowhere near comparable.

FDU has their stars, no doubt, but they're arguably nothing in comparison to a senior like Hannah Stuelke. Stuelke has been around the block, which includes a pair of back-to-back appearances in the Final Four.

Sophomore Ava Heiden has reached new heights this season and the sky is the limit with her in the future. Even if this isn't Iowa's championship run, this is a huge chance for her to continue to make a name for herself as she still has a pair of seasons left under Jan Jensen.

1. Senior Forward Hannah Stuelke

For Stuelke, this is it. Her final year at the collegiate level saw the Hawkeyes go 26-6 overall and make it to their first B1G Championship since they won three in a row during the Caitlin Clark era.

Stuelke is second on the team as she averages 13.4 points per game. To no surprise, only Heiden is averaging more (17.4). Regardless, she leads the team with her 8.5 rebounds per game and can easily pop-off for a double-double at any given moment.

Mar 7, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Hannah Stuelke (45) celebrates after a play against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The beauty of Stuelke's game is she has Heiden on the court with her. Those two, together, truly make magic. Their skills are undeniable, and this is a dynamic duo that could shock the world as many seem to already be sleeping on the Hawkeyes.

2. Sophomore Center Ava Heiden

There isn't much to be said about Heiden that hasn't already been said. She may not have ended the year as the Lisa Leslie award winner, but she was a unanimous First-Team B1G selection which came as no surprise.

Mar 7, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes center Ava Heiden (5) shoots the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Heiden put this team on her back time and time again, especially when players like Chit-Chat Wright, Taylor McCabe and Stuelke were out injured. It's hard to argue there's been a more impressive jump in all of college basketball from year one to year two.

Heiden is one of four Hawkeyes to have played in all 32 games this season. Her 25.3 minutes per game are far from first, but that hasn't impacted her scoring. Heiden is also shooting a staggering 64.7% from the field. She's as efficient as it gets, and this team is at their best when she gets going early.

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