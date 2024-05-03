Braylon Collier Discusses Iowa Football Offer
Update: Collier announced on Friday when he'd be officially visiting the Hawkeyes.
During his workout Thursday, Braylon Collier noticed Iowa wide receiver coach Jon Budmayr watching. The wideout from Sandusky (OH) Perkins High appreciated it and decided to let the Hawkeye assistant know how he felt.
Turned out that more good news was on the way. Budmayr informed Collier that Iowa was offering him a scholarship.
"The offer meant the world to me," Collier told HN.
It marked a milestone for him.
"With it being my first Big Ten offer, I mean, I've been talking about playing Power 5/Power 4 college football ever since I was a kid and it’s crazy to see my dreams coming true," he said.
Collier (6-1, 170) caught 80 balls for 1,164 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior last fall. He's also played basketball and baseball in high school.
Iowa State reportedly offered Collier a scholarship on April 9. He also claimed opportunities from nine different MAC programs.
Collier announced on Thursday that he would be officially visiting Iowa State June 14-16. He was still working out dates for his Hawkeye official.
"Coach Budmayr gave me June 7th-9th and June 21st-23rd. Most likely it will be the weekend of the 21st since baseball could potentially still be going on the weekend of the 7th. Nothing is locked in yet though," he said.
Collier looks forward to getting back to Iowa and checking out the Hawkeyes.
"The state of Iowa is beautiful. I’ve been up there once for a visit to Iowa State, and it was really nice," he said.
"(Iowa) coach (Kirk) Ferentz has something special going on down in Iowa, and I’m excited to see it."
Academics will play an important role in Collier's final decision. He looks forward to learning more about what Iowa and Iowa State offer during his official visits.
"In college, I would like to study Business, more specifically sales & marketing. I feel this would be a good major for me because I’d like to own a business of my own one day, and business will never go out of demand," he said.
Collier's junior highlight video reveals a receiver that often has defenders on their heels. It results from excellent straight-line speed and crisp route running.