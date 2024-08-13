Caitlin Clark Academic All-American of Year
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Former University of Iowa guard, Caitlin Clark, was named the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Division I Academic All-America Team Member of the year for all sports in 2023-24.
Clark earns her second straight award after becoming the first University of Iowa student-athlete to receive the overall Academic All-America® Division I Team Member of the Year honor in 2022-23. She is the second Division I two-time winner joining the University Division’s Sarah Pavan of Nebraska (volleyball, 2006-07 and 2007-08), and the fifth overall along with the NAIA’s Giovanna Tapigliani of Missouri Baptist (volleyball, 2020-21 and 2021-22), Division III’s Maryann Gong of M.I.T (women’s track and field/cross country, 2015-16 and 2016-17), and College Division/NAIA’s Leah Esposito of Carroll (women’s track and field/cross country, 2015-16 and 2016-17).
Clark was the No. 1 overall draft selection by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft. She repeated as the Academic All-America® Team Member of the Year for Division I women’s basketball in 2023-24, becoming the seventh player to earn the honor in back-to-back seasons.
Clark won the 2024 Honda Cup and was named Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year as by THE Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA). She also won the 2024 Naismith, Wooden and Wade Trophies along with the Associated Press and USBWA Ann Drysdale Player of the Year honors. She was also became the first Hawkeye to win back-to-back Big Ten Athlete of the Year honors.
She is also a three-time winner of the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard Award and is the first-ever three-time winner of the Dawn Staley Award. She also won the Honda Sport Award for Basketball in April.
Clark, who now plays for the WNBA’s Indiana Fever, is the NCAA basketball all-time leading scorer and the only player in NCAA Division I men’s or women’s basketball history to lead her conference in scoring and assists in four consecutive seasons. Clark led the nation in 10 different offensive categories, including averaging 31.6 points and 8.9 assists per game and also broke the NCAA women’s tournament scoring record during the Hawkeyes’ final NCAA Tournament run.