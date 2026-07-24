Caitlin Clark Needed to Hear Barack Obama’s Message to Her About Not Losing Joy in Basketball

Caitlin Clark has managed to avoid any major injury setbacks in her third season in the WNBA, but she unfortunately hasn’t been able to avoid the controversy. Ever since she kicked off her pro career in 2024, Clark has had to tactfully navigate racially and politically charged narratives, all while she was trying to develop her game and focus on being the best basketball player she could be.

Now 24 years old with a firmer grasp of her responsibilities as the Fever’s franchise superstar, Clark continues to wade through the trials and tribulations that come with being the WNBA’s most marketable name.

But there is hope—former President Barack Obama told her during his surprise visit with WNBA All-Star players on Friday.

Obama surprised the 22 All-Stars during their practice at the newly opened gym inside his Presidential Center in Jackson Park, Chicago, with the W becoming the first professional sports league to ever host an official event at the historic venue.

Obama made his way around the court greeting several WNBA players and had a very special exchange with Clark in particular.

“Oh, hey Caitlin! How are you?” Obama said, shaking the Fever guard’s hand. “Really nice to meet you. You’re great. You’re fantastic. ... Don’t let all this nonsense get you down.”

The two continued to engage in a personal conversation amid the crowd of All-Stars.

“You know, I always say one of the things that was luckiest for me was, I didn’t get famous ‘til I was like 45,” said Obama. “So I was an old a-- man. I mean, you’re my daughters’ age. They’ve not had that much immersion in nonsense. So don’t lose that joy. The game’s like the game. And you’re a hooper. And you hoop.”

“I try, sometimes,” Clark responded.

“No, you’re always hooping! And you’re on a nice little run right now.”

Clark and Obama then posed for a photo together before parting ways.

Obama: “You’re fantastic. Don’t let all this nonsense get you down…I didn’t get famous til I was like 45 I mean you’re my daughters age…so don’t lose that joy…and you’re a hooper.”



Caitlin: “I try sometimes.”



Obama: “No you’re always hooping and you’re on a nice little run.” pic.twitter.com/eMVO6j5kQg — correlation (@nosyone4) July 24, 2026

What Caitlin Clark said about meeting Barack Obama during WNBA All-Star Weekend

Clark, who was earned her third straight All-Star nod this year, reflected on meeting the former President in her media availability later on Friday.

“It was obviously super cool,” Clark said. “... He just complimented me for the way that I handle everything, obviously with everything that’s been going on. He’s somebody that has been in front of the media quite a bit and he reminded me, ‘When I got famous in my 40s, I didn’t have to do it in my 20s.’ And sometimes I think people don’t always realize I’m 24 years old, and I’m trying to navigate a lot of different things while trying to play basketball at the same time.

“It was cool to hear that from him. And I think honestly it’s probably a good reminder for all of us, of treating people with respect, treating people with grace. Definitely a moment I’ll probably remember for the rest of my life. My hands don’t get usually pretty sweaty and clammy for certain things, but it did for that.”

I asked Caitlin Clark about her conversation with President Barack Obama.



She said it was “super cool” and he complimented her for how she’s handling everything. pic.twitter.com/I8Ti5FBP6P — Meghan L. Hall (@ItsMeghanLHall) July 24, 2026

In the past month alone, Clark has found herself at the center of toxic narratives that have served as an unwelcome distraction for the Fever guard amid Indiana’s title-contending campaign. Clark was on the receiving end of a flagrant foul by Alyssa Thomas during a Fever-Mercury game in late June that led to Thomas getting suspended for one game. Thomas later said she received death threats as a result of the now-viral video of her foul on Clark.

Even NBA commissioner Adam Silver weighed in on the matter and called Clark a “political football” whose name was being used and weaponized for non-basketball purposes. A recent example is a hotly debated article from USA Today columnist Nancy Armour who wrote about Clark’s tendency to flop in games. In Armour’s opinionated piece, she made an insensitive comparison to the 1955 murder of Emmett Till.

“In my recent column, I made an inartful comparison with the murder of Emmett Till. I intended to connect the issues the WNBA is currently facing with its All-Star Game being hosted in Till’s hometown of Chicago,” Armour wrote in a clarifying statement in which she doubled down on her position. “... I sincerely regret that my lack of appropriate context is overshadowing that important conversation and the actions that need to be taken by the WNBA to address it directly—for the benefit of ALL players.”

The annual WNBA All-Star Game is set to take place on Saturday night at United Center, where Clark and the rest of the players can hopefully let loose and focus on the only two things that everybody in that arena wants to do at the end of the day: To hoop, and to have fun.

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