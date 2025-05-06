Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark Draws Huge Crowd for Insane Ticket Prices
Caitlin Clark’s homecoming exhibition game against the Brazilian national women's basketball team shattered records, with tickets averaging $670 on the resale market—a personal best for Clark, and the highest for any WNBA game since 2015.
Tickets to Sunday's matchup originally sold out within 37 minutes of general public release earlier this year. The Indiana Fever's second preseason game of 2025 was held at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City—the site of numerous broken records by the former Iowa star, and where the “Caitlin Clark Effect" was born.
The former Hawkeye didn't disappoint the crowd of over 15,500 during the Fever's 108-44 victory over Brazil, opening the game with a 3-pointer from the top of the arc. Clark capped her return with a highlight-reel shot from just beyond the No. 22 logo painted on the court in her honor.
Entering her second WNBA season, Caitlin Clark has already ignited secondary-market demand. Attending an Indiana Fever game in 2025—whether at Gainbridge Fieldhouse or on the road—will cost fans significantly more, as resale tickets have doubled in price compared to last year.
However, along with the growing hype surrounding Clark and the Fever comes unparalleled access for Indiana fans, as 41 of the team's 44 games will be televised or streamed live during the upcoming season.
The increased demand for tickets is indicative of Clark's fame, as well as a sign of the WNBA’s surging profile. As attendance and broadcast numbers climb, the league stands poised for its most prosperous era yet.
The combined rise in arena attendance, broadcast viewership, sponsorship valuation, and digital traction positions the WNBA on the cusp of a new growth phase. With Caitlin Clark’s market magnetism serving as catalyst, the league appears primed to expand its fan base, deepen corporate partnerships, and negotiate elevated media-rights deals—indicating a growth path that could narrow the gap with major sports leagues in the years ahead.