Fever Star Caitlin Clark Drains Mind-Boggling Shot in Return to Iowa
After missing the Indiana Fever's first preseason game with leg tightness, Iowa Hawkeyes legend returned to the floor on Sunday, and she showed out in front of her former home fans at Carver-Hawkeye Arena during a win over the Brazilian National Team.
Clark finished with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists in the victory, and he certainly made Iowa fans nostalgic with this ridiculous three-pointer she drained near the logo.
Some have even compared Clark to Stephen Curry, and you can certainly see why when you witness her making incredible shots like this.
Clark famously spent four seasons with the Hawkeyes between 2020-21 and 2023-24, establishing herself as one of the greatest basketball players in collegiate history.
The 23-year-old became the NCAA's all-time leading scorer throughout her legendary run at Iowa, averaging 28.4 points per game. On top of that, Clark logged 8.2 assists and 7.1 rebounds a night while shooting 46.2 percent from the floor, 37.7 percent from three-point range and 85.8 percent from the free-throw line.
Clark notched back-to-back Player of the Year awards during her final two seasons with the Hawkeyes as a result of her brilliance, and she was then selected by the Fever with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft.
The West Des Moines, Ia. native then went on to register 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, 5.3 boards and 1.3 steals over 35.4 minutes per game in her debut campaign with Indiana, posting 41.7/34.4/90.6 shooting splits. Clark won the WNBA Rookie of the Year award for her efforts.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Legend Caitlin Clark Reveals Injury Update
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Unveil Crucial Details on Ben McCollum's Contract
MORE: Top Iowa Hawkeyes Recruit Reveals Major Announcement
MORE: Iowa Making Serious Play for Compelling PG in Transfer Portal
MORE: Iowa Swipes DB From Big Ten Opponent in Latest Transfer Portal Victory