Iowa's Offensive Line Recognized as Major Award Finalist

In both college football and the NFL, the skill offensive lines bring to the field unfortunately often goes unrecognized. For the Iowa Hawkeyes, this is not the case.

The University of Iowa's offensive line has been recognized as a finalist for the 2025 Joe Moore Award alongside Oregon and Indiana. The announcement came on Dec. 9, with Iowa being recognized as one of only three finalists. This latest accolade honors offensive line units that display a high level of toughness, effort, teamwork, consistency, technique and finishing.

Hawkeyes One of Three Joe Moore Award Finalists

This particular award is the only major college football award to honor an entire unit.

The Hawkeyes' offensive line is under the charge of coach George Barnett and also includes center and Remington Trophy finalist Logan Jones — the Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding center.

Iowa's O-line is also boosted by guards Beau Stephens and Kade Pieper, alongside tackles Gennings Dunker and Trevor Lauck. Iowa is one of nine teams nationally to have the same five players start every game this season, while Jones, Stephens and Dunker have combined for 120 career starts.

The Hawkeyes concluded the year ranked No. 23 and will next see play against No. 14 Vanderbilt at the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31.

“What stood out with these three groups is how connected they were — Indiana’s toughness, Iowa’s machine-like precision, and Oregon’s ability to flip the switch and impose their will. They all played with a shared strain and purpose that separated them from the rest of the country,” said Cole Cubelic, Joe Moore Award Voting Committee Chairman per Iowa's release. “These units don’t just block plays; they define who their teams are. And no matter how much skill talent you have, the offense still runs through the identity forged in those OL rooms.”

The Hawkeyes' offensive line unit allowed Iowa to gain more than 200 yards in four games this season while surrendering only 16 sacks. Iowa additionally out rushed nine opponents in 2025, accumulating 245 yards over Penn State and rushing for 310 yards against Albany.

Iowa previously won the Joe Moore Award in 2016 and was also recognized as semifinalists for the award in both 2020 and 2024.

