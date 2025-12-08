Expectations for Ben McCollum’s First Iowa Cy-Hawk Rivalry Game

The Iowa Hawkeyes, at 8-1 and on the heels of a runaway home victory over the Maryland Terrapins, have put together an impressive resume in the early stages of their first campaign under the banner of head coach Ben McCollum. The only blemish comes by way of the Hawkeyes’ bruising against the Michigan State Spartans last week.

Good vs. Great

The 71-52 road loss made Iowa look slightly less formidable in what may be the toughest conference in the country this year, the B1G. Coincidentally — or perhaps not — the loss also came in what was the Hawkeyes’ only ranked duel of the entire season thus far. Iowa has proven that expected wins can be comfortably counted on, but big opportunities against big teams? That remains uncertain, and it won’t be long before the team is tested in that manner again.

Final Score:



Iowa 52, Michigan St. 71 — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) December 3, 2025

Their next matchup is slated against the top 10 Iowa State Cyclones, on the road and, of course, part of the esteemed Cy-Hawk rivalry. The first of which under Coach McCollum promises both exciting potential, as well as a predictable speed bump given the team’s aforementioned lone loss.

Against Nationally Relevant Competition

As much noise as the Hawkeyes have made for a possible notice in the AP Poll in every game aside from their one loss, the team and program simply aren’t at the same stage as their in-state rivals for the time being.

Led by HC T.J. Otzelberger, the Cyclones have slowly been built into a national power in recent years, consistently competing in big games and topping charts in the Big 12. For McCollum and the Hawkeyes, even if they don’t manage a win, keeping the duel close feels crucial to their own identity and progress moving forward.

Learned Lessons

McCollum said himself after the team’s loss to the Spartans that the group can learn from their own shortcomings and, in the face of an admitted talent deficit, come together as a group with strength in numbers.

A win would go a long way for the bunch, but ensuring that their only two ranked games on the young season aren’t blowouts feels like a solid measure of success for a Hawkeyes team that has faced very little adversity thus far.

Every outstanding measure suggests an Iowa State victory; if the black and gold can make things even remotely interesting, fans can find satisfaction in the program’s promising uptick. If Iowa does find a way to win? Well, the Cyclones faithful may never hear the end of it from their in-state counterparts.

