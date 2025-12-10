Three Last Minute Iowa vs. Iowa State WBB Predictions

The 9-0 Iowa Hawkeyes already have a Top 25 win under their belt this season, but now they're looking for another. With two ranked opponents in their next 10 days, Iowa is looking to keep their undefeated season alive as they participate in this year's Cy-Hawk rivalry game.

Sitting at No. 10, Iowa State also has no blemishes on their record. At 10-0, the Cyclones just picked up a dominant win against Northern Illinois. In fact, they've dropped 100 points in their last two games and have been on a roll that not even Jan Jensen's squad may be able to stop.

1. Chit-Chat Wright Returns With A Vengeance

Jan Jensen says that Chit-Chat Wright will be ready to go against Iowa State tomorrow.



Emely Rodriguez and Teagan Mallegni still working back. — Kyle Huesmann (@HuesmannKyle) December 9, 2025

On December 9, Jensen provided a key injury update on Wright. Knowing she'll be good to go against the Cyclones, it makes Iowa's offense look that much more daunting. The likes of Taylor Stremlow and Taylor McCabe have done their part in holding down this offense, and seemingly no one has been able to stop Ava Heiden, but Wright brings a different spark to this team.

Iowa has continued to win amid her absence, but she returned to the floor for eight minutes in their dominant win against Rutgers. It's clear Jensen is trying to ease her back into action, but the Hawkeyes need her now more than ever on the road against a Top 10 team.

2. Iowa's Defense Keeps Iowa State In Check

You know what day it is. 🐤 pic.twitter.com/tTp3v9wXo3 — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) December 10, 2025

The wording on this is key because it's still extremely hard to count out the Cyclones. Iowa's defense allowed just 36 points against the Scarlet Knights, but that doesn't mean they'll be able to do the same against Iowa State. At the end of the day, Iowa's defense is legit but it still may not be enough to get the job done.

Even if Iowa's defense holds Iowa State to the 70-80 point range, they'll still need a huge night offensively to get the job done. The Cyclones have scored 100+ in not just their last two games, but three of their last four. They've scored 99, 97, and 98 in a three game span from November 12-20 and will look to do the same against their greatest rivals.

3. Jan Jensen Finds A Way To Stop Audi Crooks

It's safe to say Iowa's offense revolves around Audi Crooks, and that is not an understatement. The junior center has 77 points in her last two games, including 30 points in just 19 minutes against Northern Illinois. She's been unstoppable, but Jensen will have a plan to stop the Iowa native. Looking at what she did to a Rutgers team that had a clear height advantage, and what she did to Baylor's Taliah Scott earlier this season, it's important not to count out the second year head coach.

