Former Iowa Hawkeye Kate Martin Entertains Reunion Idea With Caitlin Clark in WNBA
Former Iowa Hawkeye teammates Kate Martin and Caitlin Clark have only crossed paths as opponents early in their WNBA careers, but nothing is ruling out the possibility of them one day joining forces. Martin herself said she’d be in favor of it, though it did come in a slightly different context from the league they currently compete in.
Bay Area Sports Wrap’s John Wong tossed out a hypothetical 3-on-3 scenario to Martin during media availability at Golden State Valkyries practice about teaming up with her former Hawkeye teammates Clark and Monika Czinano, with Lisa Bluder coaching the trio.
"That would be awesome," Martin said. "That would be a good reunion. We obviously have a lot of good chemistry together, so that would obviously be a lot of fun.”
Of course, Bluder retired from coaching, and Czinano retired from basketball after her WNBA career didn’t quite pan out. Still, the hypothetical pairing of Clark and Martin remains tantalizing as a future storyline to watch if Martin becomes available.
Martin joined the WNBA as a second-round pick in the same draft that saw Clark go No. 1 overall. After a season with the Las Vegas Aces, primarily as a reserve option, she was selected by Golden State in the expansion draft.
Though Martin still isn’t a full-time starter, she’s seen more production with the Valkyries, where she’s seeing an average of five more minutes per game than she did in Vegas. Through the 2025 campaign, she’s averaging 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.7 assists.
While it’s no real surprise that Martin would like to team up with Clark again, the Indiana Fever might want to see more from Martin in the coming seasons before feeling the same way. The Fever have put six different guards on the floor this season, including Clark, of course, and all of them are exceeding Martin’s production to this point.
Regardless, Martin’s contract with the Valkyries extends to 2028 with a club option in 2027. Maybe by the time she’s ready for free agency, the conversation of rejoining Clark can resurface in a more realistic setting.