Former Iowa Star Discusses 'Weird' Battle With Twin Brother
Football is the lifeblood of Iowa City, but every once in a while, the Iowa Hawkeyes produce some good basketball players.
Recently, Iowa had twin brothers Keegan and Kris Murray in their midst, with the pair forming a rather dynamic duo for the Hawkeyes.
Keegan spent two years at Iowa before being selected fourth overall by the Sacramento Kings in 2022, and Kris resided with the Hawkeyes for three seasons before ultimately going to the Portland Trail Blazers with the 23rd pick the following year.
On Monday night, the two former Iowa forwards will be matching up, as Keegan's Kings will be facing Kris' Trail Blazers.
Keegan was asked about the battle prior to the game, and he said that playing against his twin is something to which he is becoming more accustomed.
"I know the first couple of times was a little weird, but now it's just playing basketball," Murray said, via Sean Cunningham of Fox 40. "So it's exciting whenever he comes into town or whenever we go to Portland."
Sacramento and Portland both play in the Pacific Division, so the Murray brothers will see each other quite often throughout the regular season.
Keegan is definitely the better of the two prospects and is averaging 18.5 points and 7.5 rebounds over his first couple of games this season. He posted 15.2 points and 5.5 boards a night last year.
Meanwhile, Kris has logged 4.3 points per game in a bench role through the Blazers' first three games of the campaign. He recorded 6.1 points and 3.6 boards a night during his rookie year last season.