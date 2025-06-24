NBA Insider Shares Trail Blazers' Plan for Jrue Holiday After Celtics Trade
Jrue Holiday is off to the Portland Trail Blazers after the blockbuster trade which returned Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks to the Boston Celtics, as first reported by ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania.
The immediate reaction brought some uncertainty about whether the Blazers planned to keep Holiday, 35, who has three years left on the four-year, $134 million contract extension he signed with the Celtics last year. He has a $37.2 million player option ahead of the 2027 season—his age 37 season—for which Portland is now on the hook.
According to a report from NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Blazers plan to keep Holiday on their roster and make a push to compete in the highly competitive Western Conference. Portland has an intriguing mix of young players—including Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, Donovan Clingan, Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara—and now add a veteran point guard in Holiday alongside veteran wing Jerami Grant. Deandre Ayton remains on contract through next season.
We'll see if Portland's gamble to compete in the West pays off. They also have the No. 11 pick in Wednesday's NBA draft to add another player to their core.
Whether the Blazers take a step next season or not, it appears Holiday will stay in town as opposed to getting re-routed elsewhere.