Iowa Icon Caitlin Clark Could Generate 'A Billion Dollars' for WNBA in 2025
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark generated an unprecedented economic impact on the WNBA during her rookie season, accounting for 26.5% of all league economic activity, according to analysis by Dr. Ryan M. Brewer, division head and associate professor of finance at Indiana University Columbus.
With an expanded schedule featuring 22 home games and modest inflation, Brewer estimates Clark will generate roughly $875 million in economic impact for the WNBA, with a realistic potential of exceeding $1 billion this year. The projection reflects continued growth in attendance, merchandise sales, and television-driven advertising revenue.
Brewer—a renowned expert in sports valuations— performed the analysis at the request of the Indianapolis Star, which initially reported the results. NBC News also conducted an interview with Brewer regarding his study as part of a larger featured article published today.
Clark's influence on viewership during her rookie season was remarkable, with ESPN broadcasts averaging 1.2 million viewers when Clark played, establishing new WNBA benchmarks for television ratings. And interest has shown no signs of tapering off, as Clark's first preseason game with the Indiana Fever earlier this month surpassed 1.3 million viewers.
Clark's impact on merchandise sales and attendance figures has been equally daunting.
Fanatics reported overall WNBA sales increased by more than 500% compared to the previous year, while Dick's Sporting Goods experienced a 233% jump in WNBA-related sales from 2023 to 2024.
The Fever averaged over 17,000 fans per home game in 2024, surpassing the average attendance for the NBA's Indiana Pacers, who share the same court at Indianapolis' Gainbridge Fieldhouse. For 2025, all 10 of the WNBA's top-selling games on StubHub feature the Fever.
The financial disparity between Clark's value to the league and her compensation, under the current WNBA collective bargaining agreement, remains stark. After a 2% raise, Clark will receive a base salary of $78,000 from the Indiana Fever this season.
Thanks to an impressive endorsement portfolio, headlined by an eight-year, $28 million deal with Nike, 99% of Caitlin Clark's annual income comes from sponsorships off the court.