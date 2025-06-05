Former Iowa Star Caitlin Clark's Magazine Cover Sets Record at Auction
Now over a year removed from her illustrious career at Iowa, Caitlin Clark is continuing to make history on and off the hardwood.
Clark graced the cover of SLAM Magazine in April 2024 in her black and gold Hawkeyes uniform. The single-highest graded copy of that magazine sold for $4,819 at Goldin Auctions on Saturday, the most ever spent on any copy of SLAM.
The copy of SLAM received a 9.9 by Certified Guaranty Company, which grades copies of magazines, trading cards and comic books.
The record-setting copy of Clark’s cover was graded a 9.9 by CGC, the highest grade for any copy of that edition. According to Cllct, CGC has graded more than 250 copies of Clark’s SLAM cover, with more than 150 receiving scores of 98.
READ MORE IOWA HAWKEYES
Iowa Hawkeyes Making Strong Recruiting Push for In-State Sharpshooter
Iowa Hawkeyes Aggressively Pursuing Dynamic 5-Star Recruit
Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Turning Heads With Packers Entering 2025 Season
Per CGC’s website, a 9.9 score indicates that a copy will have “a very minor manufacturing defect” and “will not have any evidence of handling defects.” A 9.8 indicates “a nearly perfect collectible with negligible handling or manufacturing defects.”
Clark was again on the cover of SLAM in May for the magazine’s WNBA preview edition. She and three of her Indiana Fever teammates — Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and DeWanna Bonner — were on the cover of Sports Illustrated in early June.
A native of Des Moines, Clark played four seasons at Iowa, leading the Hawkeyes to new heights. She was a three-time unanimous first-team All-American, and she won both the Naismith College Player of the Year and John R. Wooden Award in back-to-back seasons (2023 and 2024).
Clark logged career averages of 28.4 points, 8.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game during her four years in Iowa City.
Her stardom has continued at the professional level.
As a rookie for the Fever, Clark averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest. She won WNBA Rookie of the Year, earning 66 of the 67 votes and was the fifth rookie in league history to make the All-WNBA first team.
Clark thrived in her first four games of 2025, averaging 19 points, 9.3 assists and 6 rebounds per game. But Clark suffered a quadriceps strain on May 26, causing her to miss at least two weeks.
She is expected to give an update about her injury at a press conference on Thursday.