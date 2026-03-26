How to Watch: Iowa vs. Nebraska NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

The Iowa Hawkeyes are playing in the Sweet 16. How crazy is that?

No. 9 Iowa will face off against the No. 4 Nebraska Cornhuskers in what can only be described as one of the most interesting and important games in both schools’ men’s basketball histories. It’s a contest between heated rivals that have a deep history of rooting against one another.

And even though this matchup won’t be in the Midwest, it’s almost a certainty that Houston will be decked out in red and yellow.

The NCAA tournament is filled with enticing bouts between quality opponents, but this game might be the cream of the crop for the Sweet 16. As such, it’s important that as many people as possible know how to put their eyes or ears upon the glories of March Madness.

How to Watch No. 9 Iowa vs. No. 4 Nebraska

Mar 8, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Alvaro Folgueiras (7) shoots against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg (1), forward Pryce Sandfort (21) and forward Rienk Mast (51) during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The game is scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT at the Toyota Center — the home of the Houston Rockets — in Houston. Anyone looking to watch the game will have to tune their television to TBS or truTV. It’ll be the second time in as many games that Iowa will appear on TBS.

Additionally, it’ll be the first time this season that the Hawkeyes have been broadcast on truTV. Kevin Harlan, Stan Van Gundy, Robbie Hummel and Lauren Shehadi will be on the call.

Tip Time for Thursday



⚠️ 6:30 pm (CT)

🕺 Sweet 16

📍 Toyota Center pic.twitter.com/vLqefOmTXn — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) March 23, 2026

The primetime tipoff, as well as the premium network, should mean that a ton of eyeballs will be able to watch Iowa potentially pull off the upset over Nebraska and move on to the Elite Eight.

How to Listen to No. 9 Iowa vs. No. 4 Nebraska

As usual, the Hawkeye Radio Network will have coverage for anybody looking to listen to Iowa’s clash with the Cornhuskers. Locals in Iowa who aren’t watching on TBS or truTV will have a chance to tune in. In total, more than 40 radio stations in the state will be broadcasting the Sweet 16 matchup. Gary Dolphin and Bobby Hansen will be on the call.

Additionally, Westwood One will have a radio broadcast of the game. Spero Dedes and Fran Fraschilla will man the microphones.

Survive and Advance

It’s survive and advance for both Iowa and Nebraska. Neither side wants to be the team that sees its journey end prematurely. With how passionate both fan bases are, and how heated this rivalry is, everything is on the line in Houston in this Sweet 16 matchup. It should be a fun one.

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