Initial Takeaways From Iowa's Draw in B1G Tournament

The Iowa Hawkeyes 81-52 victory over Wisconsin secured them the No. 2 seed in the B1G tournament.

Still eyeing a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, Iowa knows they could certainly boost their resume with another big win or two in the conference tournament.

Iowa has four full days of rest as they don't have to play until the third round on March 6. The Hawkeys drew the No. 2 seed meaning they'll take on the winner of the No. 7 Michigan State game.

The Spartans opponent will be determined on March 4 when first round action begins as No. 15 Wisconsin takes on No. 10 Illinois.

Iowa Secures No. 2 Seed in 15-Team B1G Tournament

The bracket is set 👀



Grab your tickets ➡️ https://t.co/JhPaf32GAJ pic.twitter.com/p8oI2zackB — Big Ten Women's Basketball (@B1Gwbball) March 2, 2026

This Hawkeyes team wasn't perfect, but they ended the year with a statement victory in Madison. Second year head coach Jan Jensen greatly improved on her first regular season. Last year, this team was 20-9 (10-8) going into the tournament. This year they sit at a comfortable 24-5 (15-3) and are the nation's No. 9 seed.

In her first year with the team Jensen won a pair of conference tournament games before being bounced by No. 13 Ohio State, 60-59. This year she's looking to re-write the script as she earned the all important double-bye.

Should Iowa come out victorious in their third-round matchup they'll draw either No. 3 Michigan or whoever makes it out of the No. 14 Purdue, No. 11 Oregon, or No. 6 Maryland trio. Either of those four teams could be their second round opponent, but it's important Iowa doesn't look past the task at hand.

One or Two Wins Should Lock Down No. 2 Seed in March Madness

BREAKING NEWS🚨:



The Iowa Women's Basketball team is listed as a 2 seed, #6 overall team in the latest Selection Committee top 16 reveal.



-Sacramento 4 Region-

(1) Texas

(2) Iowa

(3) Oklahoma

(4) Michigan State



Sitting at 23-5, the Hawkeyes close the regular season at… pic.twitter.com/bPQD20Ws5r — Kyle Huesmann (@HuesmannKyle) March 1, 2026

Iowa already beat Michigan State this year, 75-68, back when the Spartans were ranked No. 15 on January 18. Coincidentally, MSU is once again ranked No. 15 though that could change with the latest AP Top 25 ahead of the tournament.

Regardless, Iowa doesn't have much to prove against Michigan State. They already beat them, so the committee needs to see they have what it takes to do it again.

When it comes to Michigan, all eyes are on the potential Top 15 rematch. Iowa handled the Wolverines with relative ease when they pulled away in the fourth quarter at Carver, 62-44. There's a chance Iowa doesn't even see Michigan in the semi-finals though at the end of the day it will likely be any combination of UCLA vs. Iowa or Michigan in the championship.

