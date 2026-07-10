Two Iowa Women's Basketball Talents Set to Take Next Step in 2026-27

As the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team prepares for the third year under head coach Jan Jensen, there is a combination of roster shuffling and a postseason sense of urgency building.



Iowa, which departed the NCAA Tournament in a round-of-32 upset, has a revamped roster via some high-profile recruits and transfer portal additions that the Hawkeyes are hoping can come in and contribute right away.

Two Iowa Women's Basketball Rising Stars

Two current members of the roster contributed last year, though, and are back in the fold for the 2026-27 season, ready to be an even bigger part of Iowa's success.

Taylor Stremlow

Iowa guard Taylor Stremlow (1) reacts after making a 3-pointer against the Virginia Cavaliers March 23, 2026 during a Round of 32 NCAA March Madness game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

By no means is Taylor Stremlow a sleeper or non-contributor for Iowa. Last year, the Wisconsin native averaged 24 minutes per game while contributing 7.9 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.9 rebounds.



Arguably more important than anything is the fact that Jan Jenses trusts her. In two years at Iowa, she has already appeared in 68 games with 20 starts. That number figures to jump drastically this season.

A spot in the starting five is open and waiting for Taylor Stremlow. Iowa saw a bit of a guard exodus this offseason with Taylor McCabe and Kylie Feuerbach exhausting their eligibility, while Addie Deal transferred to Wisconsin.

Iowa does have Amari Whiting, a transfer guard from Oklahoma State, and McKenna Woliczsko, a five-star wing, coming in to help replenish the gap, but Stremlow should have an inside track from her proven performances.



Where Taylor Stremlow could step in and stake her claim is becoming Iowa's go-to three-point shooter. With McCabe and Feuerbach gone, that's 237 three-point attempts to replace.

Journey Houston

Mar 7, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Journey Houston (8) shoots the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Another guard for Iowa set to become a much bigger part of the lineup is Journey Houston, the Iowa native, who is entering her second season with the Hawkeyes.



As a true freshman, the former four-star prospect essentially forced her way into the action. Houston earned time in 34 games, and while she averaged just 15 minutes per game, she made a big mark.

Houston averaged a modest 5.4 points per game, but in her limited role, she posted 5.1 rebounds per night and 172 overall on the year, both third-best for the Hawkeyes last year.



At 6-foot-0, Houston isn't the biggest rebounder, but she finds a way to come up with the ball, which is going to be big for Iowa this year after Hannah Stuelke's eligiblity ran out.



Ava Heiden will be a mainstay in the lineup and can rebound, but some sort of paint presence is going to have to show up for Iowa, and Journey Houston could carve out a nice role.