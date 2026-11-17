Ben McCollum has been working his magic for the Iowa Hawkeyes ever since he made his return to Iowa City, the place he was born. A destination job for McCollum, he got to work building this program right away. It started on the court with an Elite 8 trip last year. It's also on the recruiting trail.

For as good as McCollum is at developing talent, which can be perfectly exemplified by what he turned Bennett Stirtz into, that can sometimes still not win every recruiting battle. Despite Iowa's best efforts, the Hawkeyes missed out on a top talent in the 2027 class to an SEC program.

Five-star PG Cayden Daughtry commits to SEC program

While the Iowa Hawkeyes were in this recruiting battle from the very beginning, and even part of the early favorites, the talent from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Cayden Daughtry, chose elsewhere after a late push in the recruiting cycle.

Cayden Daughtry, the No. 3 overall player in the 2027 class, according to 247Sports, has committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks and legendary head coach John Calipari.

NEWS: 5⭐️ Cayden Daughtry has committed to Arkansas, source confirmed to @Rivals.



The 6-foot point guard is the No. 2 ranked point guard in the 2027 class. https://t.co/LlPf0h8q9h pic.twitter.com/uxHviGbIQb — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) November 17, 2026

Arkansas was the final visit of Daughtry's recruiting visits, which gave John Calipari the opportunity to make the strongest and freshest impression on the No. 2-ranked point guard in this 2027 recruiting class.

What now for Iowa basketball recruiting?

As things currently stand, Iowa has just one commitment for the class of 2027. Iowa has the commitment of Keller Daugherty, a four-star power forward from Lee's Summit, Missouri.

Keller Daugherty currently ranks as the No. 92 overall player in the class of 2027 and the No. 17 power forward. He is a big win for the Hawkeyes, who have had some question marks in the frontcourt during Ben McCollum's short tenure as Iowa's head coach.

Does Iowa make another push for another point guard in this cycle? It wouldn't shock me, but I can't help but think this may spur Ben McCollum and his staff to handle it in two different ways.

Ty'Reek Coleman is a young, talented guard Iowa just brought in from Illinois State via the transfer portal. He has flashed early this season, and there could be something to build on to make him a multi-year starter.

There is also the path of exploring the transfer portal again. Every team, regardless of roster construction, has to at least entertain the option. Don't be surprised if Iowa makes a push for a top-end point guard in next year's transfer portal cycle.