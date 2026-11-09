Hawkeye Hoops Roundup: Iowa Basketball Quick Hits, Schedule, News

About a week into the college basketball season, the Iowa Hawkeyes men's and women's basketball teams are still ramping up. There have been early-season games that are fine-tuning some things, along with a handful of contests that are going to tell us how good these teams can be.

The Iowa women's basketball team sits with a record of 2-1, with wins over Towson and Eastern Illinois. The Hawkeyes dropped their first game on the road to UConn, 91-79.

The Hawkeyes' men's team is 2-0 after defeating Lipscomb and Eastern Illinois, before things ramp up this week. Iowa's schedule starts to heat up with two matchups against power conference teams, Virginia Tech and Creighton.

WIth the college hoops season continuing to pick up steam and get going, let's dig into what has happened and what is coming for for both of the Iowa basketball squads this next week.

Iowa Women's Basketball Schedule

After putting up a fight against UConn, this team has a strong foundation to build on. Sitting at 2-1, the Hawkeyes could get back on track this week with two games. One is against an SEC opponent currently ranked inside the top 10.

11/12: Iowa vs. Northern Iowa, 7:30 p.m. CT, Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa, Big Ten Network

11/15: Iowa vs. Vanderbilt, 12 p.m. CT, Tyson Events Center, Iowa City, Iowa, FS1

Iowa Men's Basketball Schedule

This week, Iowa is going to find out a lot about how good it can be in Ben McCollum's second year. After two comfortable wins, Iowa gets its first tests of the year. One odd quirk is that both games are in the state of Iowa, but neither will be at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

11/10: Iowa vs. Virginia Tech, 6 p.m. CT, Tyson Events Center, Sioux City, Iowa, FS1

11/15: Iowa vs. Creighton, 2 p.m. CT, Casey's Center, Des Moines, Iowa, FS1

Iowa Basketball Quick Hits

Ben McCollum and the Iowa Hawkeyes are working through a back injury with Andrew McKeever, Iowa's transfer portal addition from Saint Mary's. He has not played for Iowa yet this year in two games, and it appears to be uncertain whether he will play against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The women's squad is being spurred on by early-season guard play that is standing out from Dani Carnegie and Chazadi Wright. In three games, Carnegie is averaging 15.0 points per game, with at least 12 points in each contest.

Chazadi Wright put together a standout performance against UConn, pouring in 23 points on an 8-for-15 shooting performance.