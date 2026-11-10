How to Watch Iowa Basketball vs. Virginia Tech, TV Channel, Game Notes, Info

The Iowa Hawkeyes have picked up two wins this season in early-season tune-up games against the Lipscomb Bison and the Eastern Illinois Panthers. Their next contest takes things to another level. Iowa has its first contest against a power confernece opponent, the Virginia Tech Hokies.

As Iowa readies for the Hokies and looks to get to 3-0 on the young season, here's all the information you need to know prior to tip-off for the Hawkeyes and the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Virginia Tech Game Notes and Info

Iowa Hawkeyes 2026-27 Record: 2-0



Iowa Head Coach: Ben McCollum, 2nd season at Iowa (26-13 at Iowa)



Virginia Tech Hokies 2026-27 Record: 2-0



Virginia Tech Head Coach: Mike Young, 8th Season at Virginia Tech (126-98 at Virginia Tech)

While this is the first time that Ben McCollum and Mike Young will face off against each other at their respective programs in Iowa and Virginia Tech, it is the fourth all-time meeting between the Hawkeyes and the Hokies. Virginia Tech owns an undefeated 4-0 mark against the Hawkeyes.

How to watch Iowa vs. Virginia Tech

While it remains in the state of Iowa and is expected to be a very heavy pro-Iowa crowd, this game is forcing the Iowa Hawkeyes to leave the confines of Carver-Hawkeye Arena. This game heads to Northwest Iowa and is set to tip off from the Tyson Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

How to watch Iowa basketball vs. Virginia Tech

Time: 6 p.m. CT



TV Channel: FS1



Broadcast Crew: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Greg McDermott (color analyst)



Streaming Service: FOX Sports App



Hawkeye Radio Network: Gary Dolphin (play-by-play), Bobby Hansen (color analyst)



Location: Tyson Center in Sioux City, Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Virginia Tech Betting Odds, Spread, Total

Spread: Iowa -3.5 (118), Virginia Tech +3.5 (-102)



Money Line: Iowa -192, Virginia Tech +160



Total: Over 142.5 (-105), Under 142.5 (-115)



All odds courtesy of DraftKings

The Iowa Hawkeyes are the slight favorite in this game, which sees both teams in their first true tests of the season. Virginia Tech has wins over Coppin State and Mercer, which means Iowa is a step up for them as well. I expect some tentative play early in this game as these teams feel it out.

Consensus line based on BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, and FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.