How to Watch Iowa Basketball vs. Creighton: TV Channel, Game Notes, Info

After starting the season 2-0, the Iowa Hawkeyes saw their first stumble of the season when they fell to the Virginia Tech Hokies in overtime. It was a game that was sloppy by the Hawkeyes on the defensive end at the free-throw line, two of Ben McCollum's staples.

As Iowa readies for the Bluejays and looks to get to 3-1 on the young season with a bounceback win, here's all the information you need to know prior to tip-off for the Hawkeyes and the Creighton Bluejays for a neutral-site game that should give more insight into both of these teams.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Creighton Game Notes and Info

Iowa Hawkeyes 2026-27 Record: 2-1 (0-0)



Iowa Head Coach: Ben McCollum, 2nd season at Iowa (26-14 at Iowa)



Creighton Bluejays 2026-27 Record: 2-1 (0-0)



Creighton Bluejays Head Coach: Alan Huss, 1st season at Creighton (2-1 at Creighton)

This game features two head coaches early in their tenures at their respective programs, Iowa and Creighton. McCollum is in his second season at Iowa, while Alan Huss is still getting his feet wet in his first season as Creighton's head coach. It will be the first matchup between the two coaches.

While it's the first matchup between these two coaches, there is significant history between Iowa and Creighton. The Hawkeyes and the Bluejays have met 26 times before, with Iowa owning a 14-12 advantage in the series. Creighton won the last meeting 92-84 in 2023 when it hosted Iowa.

How to watch Iowa vs. Creighton

The Iowa Hawkeyes remain within the borders of the state of Iowa in this one, but will get their first test against a crowd that isn't overwhelmingly in favor of the Hawkeyes. This matchup, which is set in Des Moines, is going to epitomize what a neutral-site game should be.

The Casey's Center in Des Moines, Iowa, will host this matchup, which serves as almost an exact halfway meeting point for the two programs. This game is 115 miles, or just under two hours, from Iowa City. It's 134 miles, which is still a tad under two hours, from Omaha, the home of Creighton.

How to watch Iowa basketball vs. Creighton

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT



TV Channel: FS1



Broadcast Crew: Cory Provus (play-by-play), Nick Bahe (color analyst)



Streaming Service: FOX Sports App



Hawkeye Radio Network: Gary Dolphin (play-by-play), Bobby Hansen (color analyst)



Location: Casey's Center in Des Moines, Iowa