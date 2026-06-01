Iowa Basketball Making Push for 2027 Four-Star Guard Chase Lumpkin

The majority of college programs aren’t shy about extending offers. But Ben McCollum and Iowa are.



The Hawkeyes tend to be pickier than their counterparts – but in the best way possible. Even during the transfer season, McCollum spoke at length about his interest in finding the right personality, so long as a player can “dribble, shoot and pass.”

Presumably, McCollum translates that approach over to the high school recruiting ranks. And with 2027 prospect Chase Lumpkin picking up an Iowa offer on Friday, one could only assume he checked all of the off-court boxes, because his hooping ability certainly won’t be a problem.

Who is Chase Lumpkin?

The No. 52 prospect in the country, per 247 Sports’ composite rankings, Lumpkin is a four-star recruit from Georgia. He plays his high school ball at McEachern High School and hoops with JET Academy, a program that competes on the prestigious Nike EYBL Circuit, for his AAU hoops.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Iowa!!!🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/echqqd8BT9 — Chase Lumpkin (@ChaseLumpkin1) May 29, 2026

2027 prospect Chase Lumpkin scouting report

There are three-level scorers, and then there is Lumpkin. He makes a compelling case to earn the never-seen-before title of four-level scorer as his range extends far beyond the three-point line.

Lumpkin clearly has the confidence to fire from nearly 30-feet – but, more importantly, he also has the ability to actually connect. He is effective off the catch or the dribble as a shooter and has an array of moves to get to his spots – both in the midrange and from deep.

Chase Lumpkin hits the contested 3-pointer plus the foul!



🍿 Nike EYBL: Vegas Elite vs Jet Academy pic.twitter.com/D2ojM02xt5 — NBA Future Starts Now (@nbafuturenow) May 25, 2026

The 6-foot-4 guard plays with tremendous poise and handles the rock quite comfortably. He displays next-level change of pace and has solid first-step twitch, as well. Utilizing all of that, along with his gravity-pulling jumper, Lumpkin can get to the rack almost at will.

Once he is there, Lumpkin can finish in every way imaginable – inside-hand layups, high off glass, same-foot same-hand, etc. – and with either hand. As a scorer, there isn’t much Lumpkin can’t do. He is a bucket-getter in every sense of the phrase.

In addition to his knack for scoring the rock, Lumpkin can facilitate for teammates. Despite being a shoot-first guard, Lumpkin is a willing passer, who can operate out of ball-screen action or just make the simple dump-offs as a driver.

Chase Lumpkin gets the ball in the paint, hits Zain Majeed with the behind-the-back assist!



🍿 Nike EYBL: Vegas Elite vs Jet Academy pic.twitter.com/WySCI8zw1M — NBA Future Starts Now (@nbafuturenow) May 25, 2026

Defensively, he takes advantage of his size, length and anticipation to get in passing lanes and create deflections.

How would Chase Lumpkin fit at Iowa?

With McCollum’s penchant for keeping players around, the expectation is that incoming transfer guard Ty’Reek Coleman will still be donning the black-and-gold Iowa threads in 2027-28.

And with Coleman projected to fill the lead-guard role, Lumpkin would potentially slot into the two-guard spot alongside him – which would be an ideal fit.

Coleman can fill it up, but he is at his best table-setting for others and taking what the defense gives him as a scorer. Lumpkin, meanwhile, is best-utilized as a scorer, with secondary playmaking duties.



If he wound up in Iowa City, Lumpkin would form a dynamic one-two backcourt punch alongside Coleman – especially with development-guru McCollum in his corner.