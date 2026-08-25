Iowa Basketball Stats: Predicting Stat Leaders for the Hawkeyes in 2026-27

The 2025-26 season was an objective success for the Iowa Hawkeyes basketball program in Ben McCollum's first year as the head coach in Iowa City.



You can't ask for much more than a March Madness run to the Elite 8 with a group of transfers thrown together in short order.



With a full offseason to revamp his roster via the portal, recruiting, and time to get them in rhythm, McCollum, a proven winner everywhere he goes, needs to get production from key players to replace what he had last season.

Who will lead Iowa in major statistical categories?

Bennett Stirtz was what made Iowa work last season. He was the guy for them to score, find the open guy, and take the ball late in the shot clock and late in the game.



He has taken his talents to the NBA, leaving a huge gap in production that McCollum must fill with a mix of returning young talents and transfer portal pickups.

Points: Tate Sage

Jan 20, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Tate Sage (24) shoots a three point basket Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the 2nd half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tate Sage has stardom written all over him. He is tall, lanky, and crazy athletic. He is the exact type of wing player that Ben McCollum's offense can turn into an elite scorer inside and out.



Sage flashed for Iowa last year in the NCAA Tournament, hanging 19 points on Nebraska in the Sweet 16. In just 16 minutes per game last year, he averaged 6.1 points per game. If those minutes double, which they very well could, he has the makings to sniff 15 points per game this season.



Runner-up: Cooper Koch

Rebounds: Andrew McKeever

Iowa sorely lacked size last season. They made it work by creating mismatches elsewhere and relying on quicker lineups, but the lack of size showed up at times.



Andrew McKeever comes to Iowa via the transfer portal, standing 7-foot-3. McKeever gives Iowa an instant upgrade to its interior size and a true rim protector. Last year, McKeever reeled in 9.2 rebounds per game for the Gaels.



That number may drop a bit based on Iowa's tempo allowing fewer possessions, but the proportion of rebounds McKeever brings in to shots Iowa takes should remain similar.



Runner-up: Cam Manyawu

Assists: Kael Combs

Iowa is going to work with a few talents at the point guard position, and my gut tells me it's split between returning guard Kael Combs and Ty'Reek Coleman, who is coming over from Illinois State via the transfer portal.



Combs was second only to Bennett Stirtz last year, averaging 2.4 assists per game. With the ball in his hands a bit more and an offseason to get used to his teammates, Combs should be confident in dishing the ball more.



Runner-up: Ty'Reek Coleman

Three-Point Shooting: Cooper Koch

Iowa forward Cooper Koch talks to reporters after an Iowa men’s basketball practice July 15, 2026 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Iowa's best three-point shooter, Cooper Koch, is back after a strong freshman season. The Hawkeyes' wing hit 40.2% of this three point attempts last year, going 66-164, with only Stirtz taking more threes.



Ben McCollum's offense needs a sharpshooter on the outside, and Koch is just that for Iowa. He is going to come off screens, catch-and-shoot, and should once again be a knockdown shooter for the Hawkeyes.



Runner-up: Tate Sage

Blocks: Andrew McKeever

By the nature of his size, McKeever is simply going to have the most opportunities to get his paws on the ball at the rim on layups or contested shots. His height makes him an issue for smaller guards getting into the paint and can cause problems.



Iowa has size in Trevin Jirak and Cam Manyawu, but McKeever gets the nod based on what his presence in the paint is.



Runner-up: Cam Manyawu