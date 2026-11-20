The Iowa Hawkeyes are on a two-game skid, but it doesn't really tell the full story. Iowa has dropped its last two games to Creighton and Virginia Tech in contests that came down to the final seconds. This team is two or three baskets from being 4-0, but nonetheless, it's time to respond.

As Iowa readies for the Musketeers and looks to get back on the winning side of things this season, here's all the information you need to know prior to tip-off for the Hawkeyes and the Creighton Bluejays for a neutral-site game that should give more insight into both of these teams.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Xavier Musketeers Game Notes and Info

Iowa Hawkeyes 2026-27 Record: 2-2 (0-0)



Iowa Hawkeyes Head Coach: Ben McCollum, 2nd season at Iowa (26-15 at Iowa)



Xavier Musketeers 2026-27 Record: 5-0 (0-0)



Xavier Musketeers Head Coach: Richard Pitino, 2nd season at Xavier (20-18 at Xavier)

Iowa has dropped its last two games to Creighton and Virginia Tech. Creighton was a one-point loss, while Virginia Tech was a loss in overtime. They aren't bad losses, but they are games Iowa and Ben McCollum expect to win.

As for Xavier, the Musketeers are undefeated through the first five games of their campaign this year. Their toughest test was Mississippi State, whom they took down 81-63. The Iowa Hawkeyes will provide a test of talent for the Musketeers.

How to watch Iowa vs. Xavier

This is the first true road test for the Iowa Hawkeyes of the 2026-27 season. The first four games all occured within the borders of Iowa, but this one puts Iowa on the road for their first road game, when they get underway from the Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

How to watch Iowa basketball vs. Xavier

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT



TV Channel: TNT



Broadcast Crew: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Grant Hill (color analyst), Nabil Karim (sideline reporter)



Hawkeye Radio Network: Gary Dolphin (play-by-play), Bobby Hansen (color analyst)



Location: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Iowa vs. Xavier Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 74, Xavier 68



Iowa has its back against the wall with a little bit of early-season adversity. I think this is a fantastic spot for Ben McCollum to rally the Hawkeyes on the road to pick up a win that could become more impressive on their resume as the year goes on.

Xavier hasn't been great on the offensive end this year in terms of efficiency, converting just 48% of field goal attempts. I think the Hawkeyes could create some frustration here with an intense defensive effort.

I think Iowa can crash the boards hard in this game, which will be a bit of a slugfest at times, due to Xavier also playing elite defense through five games to limit possessions. It's going to take a strong effort in the paint from Iowa to slow down the Musketeers, but I think Iowa gets just enough down low.