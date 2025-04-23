Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark's Accomplishment Shows Her True Sports Dominance
Caitlin Clark, former Iowa Hawkeyes guard, turned the basketball world upside down in 2024. And her jersey sales not only dominated the WNBA but also stacked up against the biggest names in the NBA, signaling her meteoric rise and the growing popularity of women’s basketball.
Clark’s jersey was the most popular of any WNBA player last season, clearly outselling every other player in the league. Fanatics, the official retailer for the WNBA, confirmed her as the top merchandise mover, with Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese in the second position. The buzz from their college rivalry spilled over into the pros, but Clark’s Indiana Fever jersey was the must-have WNBA gear of 2024.
But as the season ended, Clark’s jersey didn’t just shine in the WNBA. It ranked second among all basketball jerseys–including the NBA, trailing only Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. During the end-of-year stretch revealed by Fanatics, she outsold NBA heavyweights like LeBron James, Luka Dončić, Anthony Edwards, and Jayson Tatum.
The Caitlin Clark jersey craze kicked off roughly a year ago, the night she was drafted No. 1 overall by the Fever. Her jersey sold out on Fanatics within one hour–setting a record for the fastest-selling draft pick jersey in any sport. Coming off her NCAA record as women’s basketball’s all-time leading scorer, fans couldn’t wait to rep her name and number, setting the stage for a historic rookie year.
Fast forward to July of 2024, and Clark’s star power hit another peak at the WNBA All-Star Game. Her limited-edition All-Star jerseys, priced at $130 in black and pink designs, flew off the virtual shelves in only 15 minutes. With Clark in the midst of a Rookie of the Year campaign, fans scrambled to purchase her latest merch.
Clark’s jersey sales are more than a personal triumph, they represent a game-changing time in women’s basketball. In 2024, WNBA viewership soared to an average of over 650,000 viewers per game, with 22 games topping one million viewers.
The former Iowa product’s ability to rival NBA stars in sales hints at a shifting economic tide, where women’s sports could soon command bigger investments and global attention. Looking ahead to the upcoming 2025 season, Caitlin Clark’s influence may help redefine the sport’s future, from filled arenas to emptying merchandise racks.