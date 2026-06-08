Iowa Hawkeyes Announce Plans for $50 Million Carver-Hawkeye Arena Upgrades

Things in the world of Iowa basketball continue to get better. With a women's basketball program on the cusp of staying as a national player in the sport and a men's team that just rejuvenated the fan base with a March Madness run, the good news continues for Iowa.



The Iowa Hawkeyes recently put down a new hardwood court inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena after purchasing the floor used for this year's NCAA Tournament Elite 8 in an effort to continue upgrades to the athletic facilities.



More news around Carver-Hawkeye Arena upgrades has just been announced in a release from the University of Iowa.

Iowa proposes a $50-70 million upgrade project to Carver-Hawkeye Arena

The University of Iowa has announced plans ranging in the $50-70 million range to upgrade the arena and will fund those upgrades through private donations. It will take two years to complete to avoid impacting men's or women's basketball home games.



The upgrades are set to include premium seating options, along with club space for fans. To improve Iowa's game-day experience and home -court atmosphere, they are also upgrading concessions, restrooms, and seating for fans.

“This initiative began with a feasibility study in 2023, and due to the incredible success of our silent leadership fundraising campaign, we are prepared to take this exciting next step. Recent improvements like the student section risers and new court have shown what’s possible. These renovations will take that next step - making events more exciting, more comfortable, and ensuring we preserve the intimidating atmosphere that helps our teams compete at the highest level," said Iowa athletic director Beth Goetz.

Iowa, which has struggled to fill Carver-Hawkeye Arena at times during the men's games, may see one downside from this project. The arena, which currently holds just shy of 15,000 fans, could see a slight reduction in capacity.



The fortunate news, as proven time and time again by the women's home games, is that the noise level inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena should remain, giving Iowa a home-court advantage.

Further upgrades to Iowa's athletic facilities

Carver-Hawkeye Arena is not the only athletic facility seeing upgrades. The release also details a plan for the Iowa field hockey team to receive its own building for team activities, recruiting, and player development.

“This operations building will be truly transformational for Iowa field hockey and the future of our program. It represents far more than just a facility; it is an investment in our student-athletes, our championship culture, and the continued pursuit of excellence that has defined Iowa field hockey for five decades on the national stage.

“This facility will elevate the daily experience for our student-athletes, strengthen our ability to recruit and develop elite talent, and help Iowa field hockey continue to compete for Big Ten and national championships. It is difficult to fully put into words what this means to our program," said field hockey head coach Lisa Cellucci.