Iowa's Ava Heiden Earns Major Weekly Award

With three straight 20 plus point double-doubles, the Jersey Mikes Naismith Women's College Player of the Week had to be Ava Heiden. The Iowa Hawkeyes finished the week 3-0 and topped it off with a dominating win over No. 6 Michigan.

Heiden totaled 72 points and 34 rebounds in the three-game stretch as she was a crucial part in their biggest win of the year. Heiden has seen plenty of awards come her way this year already as she adds another to the trophy room.

Guess who?! 😏@ava_heiden is the Naismith Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/0JNW6Z2T2h — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) February 23, 2026

It would've been highway robbery to see the Naismith Player of the Week award go to anyone other than Heiden. As just a sophomore, Heiden has really come into her own and is heating up at the perfect time.

Iowa is now ranked No. 9 as they were tied with Oklahoma for the biggest jump in this weeks AP rankings (four spots). Without Heiden, no one knows where this team would be.

Heiden helped make up for a lack of Hannah Stuelke as the senior forward sat out against Purdue. Even without Stuelke on the floor, Heiden continued to put Iowa on her back as she's done all season long.

Heiden is the furthest thing from a ball hog. She's the ultimate team player and it's clear just how much this team revolves around her. Without Heiden, everything changes. Knowing she still has a full two years remaining, the sky truly is the limit for the Oregon native.

Heiden Looks to Carry Momentum Into March

Our @jerseymikes Naismith Women’s College Player of the Week is @ava_heiden!



The @IowaWBB sophomore powered No. 13 Iowa to a dominant 3–0 week, recording three consecutive 20+ point double-doubles.



She totaled 72 points and 34 rebounds across the three-game stretch. Heiden… pic.twitter.com/IRXHhD1aRs — Naismith Awards (@NaismithTrophy) February 23, 2026

Iowa only has two regular season games remaining and both are quite winnable. No one is expecting Heiden to finish the year with five straight 20+ point double-doubles, but crazier things have happened.

Heiden has showed no signs of slowing down as she ranks fourth nationally with her 64.4% field-goal percentage. Iowa finds a number of ways to get their 6'4'' center the ball and more often than not she's left with wide-open looks.

It's crazy how easy Heiden makes everything look, especially in her recent game against the Wolverines. In no world should Iowa have pulled away as much as they did in that game, but it's a testament to how great of a team they truly are and just how talented Heiden is at this stage in her career.

