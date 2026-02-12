Three Takeaways From Iowa's Rebound Win vs. Washington

It didn't start too pretty, but a crowd of nearly 15,000 got their moneys worth as the Iowa Hawkeyes ended their three-game losing streak.

Iowa prevailed, 65-56, as the No. 15 Hawkeyes took down No. 25 Washington. This is a Huskies team that has been on the cusp of losing their Top 25 ranking, but this should be the final nail in the coffin.

Led by Chit-Chat Wright's 21 points, Iowa delivered on their promise of using this week off to regroup and fix their mistakes.

There were plenty of mistakes during their three-game losing streak, but none more evident than allowing 91 points at home against Minnesota. Now, they just held a Top 25 team to 56 points.

1. Three-Point Percentage

Defense was always going to play a factor in this one but no one expected the Huskies to shoot just 19% from three-point range. In the end, they were just 4-21 while Iowa finished 6-12 for a solid 50%.

Wright made all but one of their three pointers with the only other being added by Kylie Feuerbach. Time and time again this team has had to find their Taylor McCabe replacement which is much easier said than done. Thankfully on this night, Wright was in a zone.

Both teams shot 25-54 overall from the floor. Not often do teams have the exact same percentage, but it's clear Washington's missed three-pointers came back to haunt them. Obviously, credit Iowa's defense as well.

2. Hannah Stuelke Made Up For Iowa's Rebounding Issues

Double-Double Alert 👏



Stuelke recorded her 7th double-double this season with 14 points and a career-high 16 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/oGucBpjxBJ — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) February 12, 2026

When the final whistle blew, Stuelke accounted for 61.5% of the team's rebounds. Iowa doesn't often get out-rebounded, but in this one Washington held a sizable advantage. The Huskies finished with 35 compared to the Hawkeyes 26, and it should be noted that Stuelke had 16 herself.

The senior finished with a monster double double, 14 points and 16 boards. Seeing her finish with more rebounds than points is incredible, and it's not like she was on the low end of this double double. Either way, Stuelke made up for what could've been a disastrous night for Iowa on the glass.

3. Chit-Chat Wright Has Been On A Roll

Iowa really needed someone to step up when it was announced that McCabe would miss the rest of the season. The team knew they had a reliable point guard in the Georgia Tech transfer, but lately Wright has been next-level.

Wright has scored double digits in six of her last seven and she has at least four assists in all of those games. Since McCabe went down on January 25, Wright has 73 points and 35 assists with just seven turnovers.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!