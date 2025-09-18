Iowa Basketball Announces Big Ten Schedule
A week after unveiling their non-conference schedule, the Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball team has revealed their Big Ten schedule for the 2025-26 season. Iowa now has its full schedule laid out in front of it as it prepares to hit the court with a new coach on the sidelines for the first time in 15 years.
Iowa announced their Big Ten opponents in April. Maryland, Nebraska and Purdue were the only teams they were going to face twice but also had the likes of Illinois, UCLA, Oregon and Penn State on their slate.
The Hawkeyes will kick off their Big Ten journey under Ben McCollum away from home against Michigan State on Dec. 2. They will then host Maryland on Dec. 6 before a four-week break.
Iowa will resume its Big Ten campaign at home against UCLA on Jan. 3 and then travel to Minnesota for the fourth Big Ten game on Jan. 6. The Hawkeyes will host Illinois on Jan. 11 ahead of their two away fixtures against Purdue on Jan. 14 and Indiana on Jan. 17.
Ben McCollum's men will return home to host Rutgers on Jan. 20 and USC on Jan. 28, closing out the calendar for the month. They will be on the road again for the games against Oregon on Feb. 1 and against Washington on Feb. 4.
The Hawkeyes will host Northwestern on Feb. 8 ahead of their return fixture against Maryland away from home on Feb. 11. They have their second clash against Purdue scheduled at home on Feb. 14 and will host Nebraska three days later.
Wisconsin is next on Iowa's away schedule. The two teams will face each other on Feb. 22. This will be followed by a home matchup against Ohio State on Feb. 25. The Hawkeyes will be on the road again for the clash against Penn State on Feb. 28 before their last regular-season home game against Michigan on March 5.
The Hawkeyes will conclude the regular season with a return away fixture against Nebraska on March 8. The B1G tournament will take place in Chicago, Illinois, from March 10 to March 15.
The fans are excited to watch the Hawkeyes play under Ben McCollum at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and would hope for a deep run into the postseason. Iowa will be in action a month before their Big Ten journey commences when they take on Robert Morris on Nov. 4.
