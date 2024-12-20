Iowa Hawkeyes Basketball Locks Up Major Commitment
The Iowa Hawkeyes' basketball program has been extremely underrated over the years. They are always a competitive team, even though they haven't been able to make a major March Madness run in recent years.
Currently, Iowa holds an 8-3 record during the 2024 season. They look to be a very good team that has come up just short in their biggest games of the season.
To that point, the Hawkeyes recently lost to the No. 3 ranked Iowa State Cyclones by a final score of 89-80. Being that close to pulling off an upset over a top-five team shows just how good Iowa has the potential of being.
All of that being said, the Hawkeyes were able to lock up a major commitment for their 2025 recruiting class.
Dezmon Briscoe, a three-star power forward from the Crispus Attucks in Indianapolis has opted to commit to Iowa.
After his commitment, Briscoe talked to On3 Sports about his decision and why he made it.
“I chose Iowa because of the relationship with me and coach Fran. He believes in me and I believe in the coaching staff and I think they will get me where I need to be at. Coach Fran and Coach Dillard have been recruiting me the longest and they see me fitting in their system.”
Briscoe also revealed what Hawkeyes fans can expect to see from him on the court.
“A face up four that can play inside and outside. I can shoot the three, I can finishes with both hands, I’m a great passer. Glass eater on both sides. Shot blocker and great teammate.”
According to On3 Sports, Briscoe is the No. 48 ranked power forward in the recruiting class, the No. 9 ranked player in Indiana, and the No. 201 ranked player in the nation.
Standing in at 6-foot-8 and 220 pounds, Briscoe will bring more size and talent to the Iowa front-court. He has the potential to develop into a starter and a very key piece for the Hawkeyes' program moving forward.