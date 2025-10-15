Iowa HC Addresses Tavion Banks Arrest
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Tavion Banks was arrested in the early morning hours of October 13, following an alleged fight at a local Iowa City bar. The 22-year-old senior faces charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct related to fighting and violent behavior.
The incident occurred at approximately 1:15 a.m. at ReUnion Brewery. Banks was allegedly involved in a physical confrontation with staff members at the brewery. Police reports indicate that Banks displayed visible signs of intoxication, including bloodshot and watery eyes, and he reportedly refused a preliminary breathalyzer test at the scene.
The Hawkeyes' head coach, Ben McCollum, addressed the media recently and shared an update about Banks’ situation.
"Well, initially we'll follow the school code of conduct, and then after that, we'll have some team rules in regards to whether or not there would be a suspension,” McCollum said. “Haven't necessarily made a decision in regards to that stuff until I completely get the information with discipline issues.”
McCollum said he always tries to take each case a little bit differently than the last because there are so many circumstances around each instance.
“Now it's up to me to make this decision based on our team rules. Obviously, he's disappointed, and we are too. The good part is he's gonna learn from this, and he's gonna grow from that. That's my job as a coach is to teach kids how to grow, be better in those specific situations." McCollum said.
The Iowa Athletics Department released a statement acknowledging the incident.
"The UI Athletics Department and men's basketball program are aware of Tavion Banks' citation over the weekend. He is subject to established university protocol regarding the UI Student-Athlete Code of Conduct, and the rules and regulations set for members of the men's basketball program," the statement read.
Banks transferred to Iowa this past offseason from Drake University, where he played under head coach Ben McCollum, who also made the move to Iowa. Last season, the 6-foot-7 wing excelled as Drake's sixth man, averaging 10.1 points and five rebounds per game while earning Missouri Valley Conference Sixth Man of the Year honors. He helped lead the Bulldogs to an impressive 31-4 record and an upset win over sixth-seeded Missouri in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The arrest comes at a bad time for Banks and the Hawkeyes. The program is preparing for its season opener against Robert Morris on November 4. Banks' status with the team remains uncertain as he works through the legal process and university disciplinary procedures.
